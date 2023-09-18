Beginning of working visit in the United States of America

TAJIKISTAN, September 18 - On September 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in New York City, United States of America, on a working visit to participate in the General Debate of the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations and the Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the United States of America.

It is also expected that during this visit the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon will attend and speak at high-level meetings of the United Nations, and on the sidelines of these events, he will discuss with a number of heads of state the issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation of Tajikistan, the problems of the international community and other pressing issues.