Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

CASE#: 23B1006247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2023 at 0756 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

ACCUSED: Mira E. Capcara

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a female who was in violation of her conditions of release. A subsequent investigation substantiated the report that 21-year-old Mira E. Capcara was in violation of five of her court-ordered sets of conditions. Capcara was transported to the Westminster Barracks where she was cited and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/20/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

