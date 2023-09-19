Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1006247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2023 at 0756 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)
ACCUSED: Mira E. Capcara
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a female who was in violation of her conditions of release. A subsequent investigation substantiated the report that 21-year-old Mira E. Capcara was in violation of five of her court-ordered sets of conditions. Capcara was transported to the Westminster Barracks where she was cited and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/20/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
