Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1006247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                            

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2023 at 0756 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

 

ACCUSED: Mira E. Capcara

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a female who was in violation of her conditions of release. A subsequent investigation substantiated the report that 21-year-old Mira E. Capcara was in violation of five of her court-ordered sets of conditions. Capcara was transported to the Westminster Barracks where she was cited and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/20/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

You just read:

