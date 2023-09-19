Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4006709

TROOPER NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9-3-23 @ 2240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Conway, NH

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

 

ACCUSED:  Tony Dwyer                                         

AGE:  37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/12/23 at approximately 1853 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks learned that Tony Dwyer (37) of St. Johnsbury, VT, violated several conditions of release when on 9/3/23 at approximately 2240 hours, he was found to be intoxicated and charged with assault, obstructing report of a crime, and criminal mischief (x2) by the Conway New Hampshire Police Department. Attempts were made by Troopers to cite Dwyer for violating his conditions of release, however, Dwyer refused to comply when confronted. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. Dwyer later turned himself into the Caledonia County Superior Court on 9/18/23 for the above charges.

 

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

