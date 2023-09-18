FPT Corporation sees both revenue and profit up in 8 months

VIETNAM, September 18 -

HÀ NỘI — FPT Corporation, the country's largest ICT company, reported 8-month revenue and pre-tax profit of VNĐ32.8 trillion and VNĐ5.9 trillion, respectively, up 21 per cent and 19 per cent over the same period last year.

Profit after tax reached VNĐ4.99 trillion in the first 8 months of this year. EPS increased more than 19 per cent to VNĐ3,227.

The technology segment reported revenue of VNĐ19.4 trillion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ2.7 trillion, both up by about 24 per cent over the same period last year. Profits from the technology segment account for about 46 per cent of the group's total pre-tax profit.

The information technology services segment in foreign markets achieved revenue of VNĐ15.29 trillion, equivalent to an increase of 30 per cent.

The volume of newly signed orders in foreign markets reached VNĐ19.1 trillion, equivalent to a growth of 25.5 per cent.

The domestic information technology services segment recorded revenue of VNĐ4.15 trillion, equivalent to a growth of more than 6 per cent. FPT has continued to promote cooperation with the Government, ministries, branches and foreign businesses.

Telecommunication service revenue grew by more than 8 per cent, reaching VNĐ10.3 trillion. Profit after tax increased by more than 6 per cent to VNĐ2 trillion.

Education, investment and other segments saw revenue exceeding 63 per cent, reaching VNĐ3.05 trillion in the first 8 months of 2023; Profit after tax reached VNĐ1.1 trillion.

In 2023, FPT plans revenue of VNĐ52.3 trillion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ9.05 trillion, up 19 per cent and 18.2 per cent respectively compared to 2022.

On the stock market, FPT shares are trading around a historic peak of VNĐ96,000 per share, an increase of about 41 per cent since the beginning of this year. — VNS