Acrivon Therapeutics to Highlight its ACR-368 OncoSignature Test, Used in Ongoing Phase 2 Study to Treat Patients Based on Predicted Sensitivity to Monotherapy with its CHK1/2 Inhibitor ACR-368, at the Upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference…

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proprietary proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, today announced that two abstracts have been selected for poster presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held from October 11-15, 2023 in Boston.



“Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3) is a pioneering, next-generation precision medicine approach engineered to overcome the limitations of traditional genetics-based approaches, and we are excited to provide insights into our drug-tailored ACR-368 OncoSignature patient responder identification test that we are currently using in our ongoing clinical trial for patient selection," said Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, president, and founder of Acrivon Therapeutics.

Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation

Title:

Validation of the OncoSignature assay, an ACR-368-tailored response-predictive quantitative multiplexed immunofluorescent assay for prediction of sensitivity to the CHK1/2 inhibitor ACR-368 in individual patients with cancer Poster Number: B012 Presenter: Michail Shipitsin, vice president of biomarker development, Acrivon Therapeutics Date and Time:

Friday, October 13 | 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET





Title:

Identification of biomarkers predictive of sensitivity to the CHK1/2 inhibitor ACR-368 using high-resolution phosphoproteomics and development of an ACR-368-tailored patient responder identification 3-marker test, ACR-368 OncoSignature Poster Number:

C002 Presenter:

Caroline Wigerup, director of biology, Acrivon Therapeutics Date and Time:

Saturday, October 14 | 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET



About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing Acrivon’s proprietary proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, or AP3. The AP3 platform enables the creation of drug-specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Acrivon’s drug candidates. Acrivon is currently advancing its lead candidate, ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across multiple tumor types. The company has received fast track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian or endometrial cancer. Acrivon’s ACR-368 OncoSignature test, which has not yet obtained regulatory approval, has been extensively evaluated in preclinical studies, including in two separate, blinded, prospectively-designed studies on pretreatment tumor biopsies collected from past third-party Phase 2 trials in patients with ovarian cancer treated with ACR-368. In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary AP3 precision medicine platform for developing its internally-discovered preclinical stage pipeline programs, consisting of its development candidate, ACR-2316, a selective, dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor, and additional programs targeting these two critical nodes in the DNA Damage Response, or DDR, pathways.

