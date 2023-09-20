Grow Through It Celebrates 101 Stories of Resilience and Post-Traumatic Growth

Learning how others ‘grew through it’ can give us ideas for finding our own way through life’s inevitable disruptions, and let us know that we are not alone.” — C.J. Lonoff, project creator

NEW HOPE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While the country continues to struggle with an urgent mental health crisis, rampant substance abuse, and lingering COVID-19 challenges, Grow Through It’s storytelling community offers an ever-expanding library of personal stories of recovery, resilience, and post-traumatic growth to help anyone navigating through life’s hardships find their way to a better, more hopeful future.

Grow Through It’s tagline Bounce Back. Talk Back. Give Back. describes the storytelling process on the site. Since 2012, 101 survivors and thrivers have told their personal stories of growing through adversity as part of this public service project.

Their stories span the range of human experience: loss and grief, substance abuse, divorce & heartbreak, financial hardship & poverty, eating disorders, war & terrorism, and other tribulations. The empowering message of Grow Through It to site visitors is that other people have survived similar difficulties and even thrived, despite them. And you can too.

The site’s initial 101 storytellers include notables like David Kaczynski, brother of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who recounted his agonizing decision to inform on his brother; Leslie Jamison, author of The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath, who spoke about her struggles with alcoholism; Richard Antoine White, author of I'm Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream, who told of surviving childhood poverty and homelessness to earn his Ph.D. and become principal tubist of two orchestras; and Florence Williams, author of Heartbreak: A Persona and Scientific Journey, whose unexpected midlife heartbreak sent her reeling physically, emotionally and existentially.

The 101 short videos featured on the site are first person narratives of bouncing back—and moving forward—from hardship and provide pathways for others to consider exploring on their own healing journey. Each interview follows a four question format: What happened? How did you get through it? What did you learn? What advice would you give to others going through something similar?

The site also includes a Resources for Resilience section with a helpful selection of books, as well as a referral to psychotherapists for additional support.

“We are hard-wired to tell and listen to stories. It is how we learn and make sense of our experiences,” says C.J. Lonoff, project creator. “Learning how others ‘grew through it’ can give us ideas for finding our own way through life’s inevitable disruptions, and let us know that we are not alone.”

Florence Williams on Growing Through Heartbreak