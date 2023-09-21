Pacific Northwest Company Helps Get Employees Back into the Office through Art Rental
Local artist sees an opportunity to make businesses more vibrant and get employees back at their desks.
"... it quickly became clear that the companies which pay attention to creating a vibrant work atmosphere are best able to hire and retain employees,” notes Hatchell.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post-Corona, many companies are struggling to attract workers back to the office. Jason Hatchell, local Northwest artist and Founder of There’s No Accounting For Taste, saw an opportunity to assist those companies get employees back to their desks by utilizing something he is passionate about – art, and specifically, art rental.
— Jason Hatchell
A long-time resident of Japan who now splits time between Oregon and Tokyo, Hatchell noted through his first venture, a recruitment firm, how important company culture and environment are to employee well-being. “Through my work in recruitment, it quickly became clear that the companies which pay attention to creating a vibrant work atmosphere are best able to hire and retain employees,” notes Hatchell.
Research supports this notion. A study by Brookfield Properties in 2022 revealed that not only do people prefer working in an office to home, but that 75% actually prefer an office to home when those offices were rich with art, design and aesthetics.
Hatchell pointed out that many companies do not know where to turn for their fine art needs, nor are they aware of the financial implications of acquiring art. “Many companies make the mistake of purchasing high end decorative art without researching the tax rules surrounding the purchase – which can get someone in trouble with the CFO! Many companies have great art, but are stuck holding the assets on their balance sheet with no way to take advantage of depreciation as they would with office furniture, PCs, service vehicles, etc.”
There’s No Accounting For Taste aims to solve this financial issue by providing art rental, as well as art sales. “If you buy fine art, the art becomes a non-depreciable asset offering no tax advantage. On the other hand, not only can you expense office art if you rent it, thereby lowering your tax bill, you can also rotate art more frequently, making sure that your work environment is always fresh.”
“In the end, provided that your business has a decent ROI,” Hatchell continues, “the money that you save by renting allows you to deploy capital more effectively and the art practically pays for itself.”
Currently, There’s No Accounting For Taste focuses on business in Oregon and Washington, but hopes to expand via a franchise model to help artists take financial control of their lives. “I can think of nothing better than beautifying spaces, helping artists make a living, and getting America back to work,” says Hatchell.
Follow There’s No Accounting For Taste at their website (theresnoaccountingfortaste.com), or on their Instagram page.
