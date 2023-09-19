Council appoints Iliana Ivanova as new European Commissioner

The Council today appointed Iliana Ivanova (Bulgaria) as new European Commissioner, by common accord with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The appointment follows the resignation of Mariya Gabriel as Commissioner and is for the remainder of the term of office of the Commission, which runs until 31 October 2024.

Ms Ivanova has been assigned the portfolio of Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth by President von der Leyen.

Background

In accordance with Article 246 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, a vacancy caused by the resignation of a member of the Commission is filled for the remainder of his or her term by a new member of the same nationality. The new member is appointed by the Council, by common accord with the President of the Commission, after consulting the European Parliament.