Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,283 in the last 365 days.

Moldova joins the EU civil protection mechanism as a participating state

Moldova today joined the EU civil protection mechanism as a participating state. The Mechanism is a European solidarity initiative designed to support countries in times of crisis and disaster.

Moldova has itself benefitted from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to cope with the large-scale displacement triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now that Moldova has officially joined the Mechanism, it will also be able to offer solidarity and assistance to other countries in need.

Civil protection encompasses preventive measures to reduce the impact of future emergencies or disasters and aid delivered to populations in need following a natural or man-made disaster. The EU civil protection mechanism coordinates this response at EU level.

Depending on the nature of the disaster, this aid can take different forms, such as search and rescue operations, forest and urban firefighting, medical personnel deployment, medical equipment and medicines, water purification, and temporary emergency shelter.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova joins the EU civil protection mechanism as a participating state

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more