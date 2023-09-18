Submit Release
More EU in Armenia: Young European Ambassadors start week of events to highlight cooperation

Starting from today, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Armenia and the European Union will carry out a week of activities across the regions of Armenia, highlighting the message of ‘More EU in Armenia’ with a series of visits to schools, universities, Euroclubs and EU-funded projects. The events will last until 22 September.

The planned activities aim to reach young people and the general population in an engaging way.  The activities aim to increase the understanding and visibility of the EU, its strategic objectives and support for Armenia, inform about opportunities offered by the EU and build cooperation between the YEAs and local youth, NGOs and academia.

Today, the YEAs visited the Yerevan State University and the Eurasian Partnership Foundation. Other activities of the week will include visits to Gyumri, Vanadzor, and Oshakan.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, communication network connecting young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue, increase civic activism and work together for a better future. 

Applications are currently open for young people wanting to join the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative, before the deadline of 1 October. 

