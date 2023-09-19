Nagorno Karabakh: Urgent need for immediate ceasefire, says EU  

The European Union today called for the “immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop the current military activities” in Nagorno Karabakh.

In a statement released by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, the European Union condemned the military escalation along the Line of Contact and in other locations in Karabakh.

“This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population,” Borrell said.

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar also called on X (formerly known as Twitter) for an “immediate ceasefire to allow genuine dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians as the only way to achieve peaceful coexistence,” and deplored the “tragic reports of loss of Azerbaijani lives from mine explosions”.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said that it has begun “anti-terrorist” operations in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, under Armenian control.

A day earlier, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, welcomed the start of humanitarian supplies to Karabakh Armenians via the Lachin corridor and Agdam road.

“This must be now regularised. Also essential to launch talks between Baku and Karabakh Armenians on their rights and security, which the EU stands ready to support,” he wrote on X.

