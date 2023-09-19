Submit Release
Self-Representation Packet Now Available for Self-Represented Litigants Appearing Before the Supreme Court of North Carolina

The Supreme Court of North Carolina receives a high volume of questions and filings from litigants who are not represented by an attorney. Appeals are complex, and there are many rules to follow. To help ensure equal access to justice for those who either choose to not hire an attorney or cannot afford to hire an attorney to represent them, the Supreme Court Clerk's Office has developed a self-representation packet that contains important information about appeals.

“The self-representation packet explains how appeals get to the Supreme Court and provides self-represented litigants with helpful plain-language resources,” said Supreme Court Clerk Grant Buckner.

The self-representation packet does not cover all the rules. Instead, it is designed to help answer common questions that people may have when they represent themselves in an appeal. The packet also includes forms for the most common filings.

The packet can be viewed and downloaded at NCcourts.gov.

