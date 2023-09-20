Pro shooting coach & entrepreneur BriAnna Joy Garza announces groundbreaking basketball conference: “Changing The Game”

BriAnna Joy Garza announces first-ever completely female-led basketball conference.

The first-ever, completely female-led player and coach development conference is coming to the 2024 Final Four in Cleveland, Ohio on April 4 and 5, 2024.

We’re creating a long-overdue platform for women’s voices in in the basketball coaching space.” — BriAnna Joy Garza

“After attending basketball conferences where women were relegated to the sidelines and only asked about their experience in player development from a gendered perspective, I was inspired to create a new space where we could talk about our craft, not our chromosomes. That’s how we go about changing the game,” Garza said.

Two-time Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time National Champion at Old Dominion University, Nancy Lieberman will headline the star-studded, two-day conference. Lieberman, also two-time Olympian and current Head Coach in the BIG3 for Power, will speak alongside a stacked roster of the smartest minds in women’s basketball today.

“Nancy Lieberman was my No. 1 pick because there are few names in basketball that are more recognizable and respected than hers. But every speaker has something unique to offer attendees. We are covering basketball development from all angles and bridging gaps between different schools of thought in the industry,” Garza said. “We’re combating the current culture of toxic competition and fighting for a new wave of collaboration in the player development space. We’re not ‘passing the mic,’ we’re sharing it.”

Additional speakers include:

Vera Jo Bustos, founder of Mentality Solutions, a sport and performance psychology company and a former college basketball coach.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, co-founder and director of performance services at Texas Optimal Performance & Psychological Services in Austin.

LaSandra “San” Dixon, director of camp programs for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Curry Brand, Mamba Athletics, and the Jr. NBA & WNBA and founder of Defend Your Legacy Basketball.

Julie Fournier, founder of Ball Is Psych and the director of player development at Clemson Women’s Basketball.

Marke Freeman, ESPN analyst, founder of Max-OUT Foundation, and author of Champions Creed.

Kait Jackson, lead biomechanist for University of Texas specializing in elite sports performance, and the founder of Mint Athletics.

Jasmine Jenkins, assistant coach at Davidson and a recipient of Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s 30 under 30.

Beth Mounier, founder of Mounshot Performance in Portland and a former college basketball coach.

Jess Racz, founder of JR Performance in Washington, D.C.

Pre-sale registration for the conference is available now at changingthegamefinalfour.com

About BriAnna Joy Garza and Shooters Shoot

BriAnna Joy Garza is a professional shooting coach, instructional designer, and owner of Shooters Shoot — a hybrid mentorship and training program that focuses on both shot development and thought development. Her clients are players at every level, from youth to the WNBA and NBA, and include Emma Cannon, who led the WNBA in field goal percentage for 2022.

