Burgum congratulates schools in Jamestown, Rugby, Taylor for National Blue Ribbon recognition

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated William S. Gussner Elementary School in Jamestown, Rugby High School in Rugby and Taylor-Richardton Elementary School in Taylor for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

“This prestigious award is a testament to the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication that the students, teachers and administrators at these exceptional schools bring to the classroom every day,” Burgum said. “We are grateful to William S. Gussner Elementary School, Rugby High School and Taylor-Richardton Elementary School for their commitment to excellence that earned them this well-deserved honor, as well as the schools throughout our state that are adopting and applying innovative approaches to teaching and learning.”

The National Blue Ribbon School recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. There were 353 schools recognized across the nation as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.