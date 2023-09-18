Saskatchewan Celebrates National Forest Week with a Focus on Growth and Employment

CANADA, September 18 - Released on September 18, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 17 to 23 as National Forest Week, with the theme, Canada's Forests: Supporting Biological Diversity. The week will highlight the important role Saskatchewan's forestry sector plays in the provincial economy and environment.

"Since the Government of Saskatchewan launched its Growth Plan four years ago, the province's forestry sector has grown by more than $700 million in sales over four years," Energy and Resources Minister Jim Reiter said. "That keeps us well on track to reach $2.2 billion in sales by the end of the decade."

Saskatchewan's forests are a key renewable resource. They are helping the province meet its 2030 Growth Plan targets, while supporting nearly 8,000 jobs, with significant Indigenous participation.

"Saskatchewan's forestry sector is not only essential to our economy, but also to our identity and the quality of life we enjoy in the province," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "We will continue to focus on the crucial balance of social, economic and environmental benefits from forest management activities."

The forestry sector produces mostly pulp, lumber and oriented strand board. Seventy per cent of which was exported internationally, worth $1 billion.

The province's forests are home to many Indigenous communities and represent nearly 8,000 jobs, of which 27 per cent are Indigenous.

On the development side, Meadow Lake Tribal Council's NorSask Forest Products is showing what's possible for longevity and sustainability by Indigenous-owned businesses in the sector. NorSask's sawmill recently began supplying product to the Tribal Council's Bioenergy Centre, which re-uses sawmill waste like sawdust and bark to create renewable power. This allows NorSask to power its sawmill and sell excess electricity back onto the power grid, while cutting its greenhouse gas emissions.

More than half of Saskatchewan is forested, an area measuring 34.3 million hectares.

Learn more about Saskatchewan forestry at saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Evan RadfordEnergy and ResourcesReginaPhone: 306-510-1701Email: evan.radford@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-510-1701