Premier’s statement about India and the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

CANADA, September 18 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement regarding the Government of India and the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar:

“Today, Prime Minister Trudeau announced the Government of Canada has credible evidence of links between the Government of India and the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey. This afternoon, I received a further briefing from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) on these allegations.

“I am deeply disturbed and angered by this information. Canadians across the country must be safe from the interference of foreign governments, including being targeted for threats or physical harm, including murder.

“Our democracy depends on it.

“In light of these revelations, we will do all we can to enhance protection for the people of British Columbia against the violence or threats of state actors. I call, yet again, on the federal government to share all relevant information related to any known ongoing foreign interference and transnational organized crime threats with our provincial authorities and our government, so we may act in co-ordination and protect those at risk.

“I join with those in the Sikh and Punjabi community, and the broader province, demanding justice and answers. Our government will fully and enthusiastically support any federal efforts to ensure those responsible are held personally accountable.

“As investigations progress, I ask for those who are rightly angry to support justice and accountability through our formal legal systems. It is what makes us strong and is what distinguishes us from those who would act illegally to advance their own ends through threats, assassinations and attacks.

“We will win and there will be justice, because it must be so to protect what is best about the province we love.“