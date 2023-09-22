Mana Organics USA hires Prasanna Balaji as US Representative
Mana Organics is Growing!
Buying direct from the Assam tea grower saves US clients 20% of the total tea costs”IRVINE, CA, US, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mana Organics USA welcomes Prasanna Balaji to the USA team. As Georgie transitions to part-time container tea sales for Mana, Prasanna steps into the role of overseeing US Sales. After completing his training at our India warehouse in Kolkata, Prasanna continues his training with Georgie to help Mana’s tea clients prepare for fourth quarter holiday sales.
— John Grams, Mana USA President
He comes to Mana with over 10 years in sales to the US and Europe. One of his most relevant jobs was selling green tea for a UK tea company. “The green teas were harvested from an India tea garden and we exported around the world,” Prasanna explained. “I noticed quickly that the British accent was easily understood, especially in Germany where I sold a lot of tea,” continued Prasanna, “so I adapted to make communications easy.”
It was almost overwhelming to cup Mana’s Assam teas with John and Avantika. “The golden tips made the tippy Assam teas naturally sweet. I’ll be cupping Mana teas with each harvest so I know the flavors of each grade,” shared Prasanna.
His love of tea began in his mother’s kitchen where he watched her grind the pepper and cardamon for the family’s Masala chia. “She taught me, as a child, to make a special tea for my father. I would grind fresh ginger, then combine it with dark brewed tea, boiled milk and a scoop of sugar, which he preferred. And, I still make that tea today for my family to enjoy.”
Working from his office in Bangalore, Prasanna has set his work hours to meet the time difference in the US. His hours will be 7am- 2:30pm US CST time. You can reach him at: sales@mana-organics.com. He is available for Zoom sessions, Skype calls or WhatsApp web calls/texts.
When he is not busy with tea sales or his growing family, Prasanna likes to play soccer and follow India’s Super League.
Choose any of these formats to reach Prasanna:
Google Voice: 949-228-9137
WhatsApp: +91 6381 288 857
Email: sales@mana-organics.com
Georgie Rhein
Mana Organics
+1 432-301-4944
sales@mana-organics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Behind the Scenes at Mana Organics