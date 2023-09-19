Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2024 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the warﬁghter, reports its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023 and provides a business update.



Operational Highlights:

Orders for 344 drones with a total value of approximately $5.2 million placed by a U.S. federal government agency





Remote ID certification received from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)





Teal 2 sUAS Now Available for Purchase Through US Government’s GSA Advantage





Secured $1.2M Additional Funding for U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Program





Received DoD “Blue UAS” Approval for New Teal 2 sUAS to be Added to Cleared List





Announced breakthrough artificial intelligence and computer-vision capabilities for Teal 2 military-grade drone





Received Order for 200 Long-Range, High-Speed Drones for Ukrainian Deployment





Partnering with Doodle Labs as wireless networking provider for U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Consumer Segment reported as Discontinued Operations as sale to Unusual Machines (“UM”) expected to close in fiscal second quarter for immediate cash proceeds of $3 million and approximately $21 million in UM stock, including working capital adjustments





Strong quarterly revenues for the Consumer segment provide value potential for shares of UM stock to be received from the sale





Record quarterly revenues for Enterprise segment as sales pipeline matures with an additional $6 million in booked orders to be shipped over the balance of Fiscal 2024





More than 70% of Enterprise revenues generated from sales to U.S. government agencies





Inventory related balances of more than $11 million at July 31, 2023 require $3 million to complete the manufacturing of approximately 1,200 drones representing $18 million in revenues when shipped



“Since its official launch at the end of April, the Teal 2 generated more than $2 million of sales in its first quarter of availability. In addition, its current backlog of $6 million is expected to increase throughout our Fiscal 2024, especially as government agencies seek to spend their budgetary allowances before they expire," stated Jeffrey Thompson, President and CEO. "This was a record sales quarter for the Enterprise segment and we expect the next two fiscal quarters to report even higher record sales levels. We are providing revenue guidance for our Enterprise segment of $3 million for our second fiscal quarter and $5 million for our third fiscal quarter.”

"We look forward to closing the sale of the Consumer segment so that we can focus exclusively on the long-term opportunities that are rapidly emerging for the Enterprise segment, as evidenced by the repeat orders from the Border Patrol,” stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. "We purposely built higher than normal inventory levels to address the supply chain issues that existed during the Covid crisis. With our manufacturing facility completed and operating efficiently, we plan to spend an additional $3 million to convert our existing inventory into approximately 1,200 drones, representing more than $18 million in future revenues.”

Conference Call

CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10182400/fa69246800

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yh9zCJ8Z

A replay of the webcast will be available until December 19, 2023 and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcatholdings.com. A telephonic replay will be available until October 3, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2400908.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the- ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets July 31, April 30,

2023 2023

ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 8,875,169 $ 15,987,687 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 24,118,468 24,335,836 Inventory, including deposits 11,084,959 9,280,073 Accounts receivable, net 720,642 719,862 Other 4,723,848 4,478,080 Assets of discontinued operations 4,627,792 5,391,552 TOTAL ASSETS $ 54,150,878 $ 60,193,090 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,316,026 $ 1,957,975 Debt obligations 1,185,718 1,323,707 Warrant derivative liability 561,685 588,205 Other 594,562 661,263 Liabilities of discontinued operations 499,489 1,052,315 Total liabilities 4,157,480 5,583,465 Stockholders’ capital 110,960,621 110,057,535 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (60,967,223 ) (55,447,910 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,993,398 54,609,625 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 54,150,878 $ 60,193,090





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three months ended July 31,

2023

2022

Revenues $ 1,748,129 $ 1,126,551 Cost of goods sold 1,573,464 1,044,431 Gross margin 174,665 82,120 Operating expenses Operations 707,903 886,303 Research and development 1,138,127 449,964 Sales and marketing 986,908 406,953 General and administrative 1,443,156 1,062,404 Stock based compensation 911,606 755,471 Total operating expenses 5,187,700 3,561,095 Operating loss (5,013,035 ) (3,478,975 ) Other (income) expense Change in fair value of derivative liability (26,520 ) 92,922 Other 581,260 20,305 Other (income) expense 554,740 113,227 Net loss from continuing operations $ (5,567,775 ) $ (3,592,202 ) Loss from discontinued operations (242,573 ) (219,397 ) Net loss $ (5,810,348 ) $ (3,811,599 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,935,339 53,778,154





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended July 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (5,567,775 ) $ (3,592,202 ) Non-cash expenses 1,496,091 943,500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (2,854,385 ) (1,166,060 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,926,069 ) (3,814,762 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 4,888,399 8,204,649 Other, net (5,054 ) (544,942 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 4,883,345 7,659,707 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of debt obligations (137,989 ) (215,650 ) Payments related to employee equity transactions (8,520 ) (469,631 ) Net cash used in financing activities (146,509 ) (685,281 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (118,295 ) (999,053 ) Net (decrease) increase in Cash (2,307,528 ) 2,160,611 Cash, beginning of period 3,260,305 4,084,815 Cash, end of period 952,777 6,245,426 Marketable securities 7,922,392 36,708,627 Cash and marketable securities $ 8,875,169 $ 42,954,053



