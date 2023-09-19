Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,477 in the last 365 days.

Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2024 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the warﬁghter, reports its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023 and provides a business update.

Operational Highlights:

  • Orders for 344 drones with a total value of approximately $5.2 million placed by a U.S. federal government agency

  • Remote ID certification received from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Teal 2 sUAS Now Available for Purchase Through US Government’s GSA Advantage

  • Secured $1.2M Additional Funding for U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Program

  • Received DoD “Blue UAS” Approval for New Teal 2 sUAS to be Added to Cleared List

  • Announced breakthrough artificial intelligence and computer-vision capabilities for Teal 2 military-grade drone

  • Received Order for 200 Long-Range, High-Speed Drones for Ukrainian Deployment

  • Partnering with Doodle Labs as wireless networking provider for U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Consumer Segment reported as Discontinued Operations as sale to Unusual Machines (“UM”) expected to close in fiscal second quarter for immediate cash proceeds of $3 million and approximately $21 million in UM stock, including working capital adjustments

  • Strong quarterly revenues for the Consumer segment provide value potential for shares of UM stock to be received from the sale

  • Record quarterly revenues for Enterprise segment as sales pipeline matures with an additional $6 million in booked orders to be shipped over the balance of Fiscal 2024

  • More than 70% of Enterprise revenues generated from sales to U.S. government agencies

  • Inventory related balances of more than $11 million at July 31, 2023 require $3 million to complete the manufacturing of approximately 1,200 drones representing $18 million in revenues when shipped

“Since its official launch at the end of April, the Teal 2 generated more than $2 million of sales in its first quarter of availability.  In addition, its current backlog of $6 million is expected to increase throughout our Fiscal 2024, especially as government agencies seek to spend their budgetary allowances before they expire," stated Jeffrey Thompson, President and CEO.  "This was a record sales quarter for the Enterprise segment and we expect the next two fiscal quarters to report even higher record sales levels. We are providing revenue guidance for our Enterprise segment of $3 million for our second fiscal quarter and $5 million for our third fiscal quarter.”

"We look forward to closing the sale of the Consumer segment so that we can focus exclusively on the long-term opportunities that are rapidly emerging for the Enterprise segment, as evidenced by the repeat orders from the Border Patrol,” stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. "We purposely built higher than normal inventory levels to address the supply chain issues that existed during the Covid crisis. With our manufacturing facility completed and operating efficiently, we plan to spend an additional $3 million to convert our existing inventory into approximately 1,200 drones, representing more than $18 million in future revenues.”

Conference Call

CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international).  Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link:  https://dpregister.com/sreg/10182400/fa69246800

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yh9zCJ8Z

A replay of the webcast will be available until December 19, 2023 and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcatholdings.com. A telephonic replay will be available until October 3, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2400908.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the- ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

INVESTORS
CORE IR
Phone: (516) 222-2560
E-mail: investors@redcat.red

NEWS MEDIA
Dalton Agency
Phone: (615) 515-4891
Email: redcat@daltonagency.com

RED CAT HOLDINGS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
                 
      July 31,       April 30,
 		 
      2023       2023
 		 
ASSETS            
             
Cash and marketable securities   $ 8,875,169     $ 15,987,687  
Intangible assets including goodwill, net     24,118,468       24,335,836  
Inventory, including deposits     11,084,959       9,280,073  
Accounts receivable, net     720,642       719,862  
Other     4,723,848       4,478,080  
Assets of discontinued operations     4,627,792       5,391,552  
             
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 54,150,878     $ 60,193,090  
             
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
             
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 1,316,026     $ 1,957,975  
Debt obligations     1,185,718       1,323,707  
Warrant derivative liability     561,685       588,205  
Other     594,562       661,263  
Liabilities of discontinued operations     499,489       1,052,315  
Total liabilities     4,157,480       5,583,465  
             
Stockholders’ capital     110,960,621       110,057,535  
Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss     (60,967,223 )     (55,447,910 )
Total stockholders' equity     49,993,398       54,609,625  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 54,150,878     $ 60,193,090  
             
               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
  
                 
    Three months ended July 31,
    2023
 		  2022
                 
Revenues   $ 1,748,129     $ 1,126,551  
             
Cost of goods sold     1,573,464       1,044,431  
             
Gross margin     174,665       82,120  
             
Operating expenses            
Operations     707,903       886,303  
Research and development     1,138,127       449,964  
Sales and marketing     986,908       406,953  
General and administrative     1,443,156       1,062,404  
Stock based compensation     911,606       755,471  
Total operating expenses     5,187,700       3,561,095  
Operating loss     (5,013,035 )     (3,478,975 )
             
Other (income) expense            
Change in fair value of derivative liability     (26,520 )     92,922  
Other     581,260       20,305  
Other (income) expense     554,740       113,227  
             
Net loss from continuing operations   $ (5,567,775 )   $ (3,592,202 )
             
 Loss from discontinued operations     (242,573 )     (219,397 )
 Net loss   $ (5,810,348 )   $ (3,811,599 )
             
Loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.07 )
             
Weighted average shares outstanding -            
 basic and diluted     54,935,339       53,778,154  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
         
      Three months ended July 31,  
      2023       2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities                
Net loss from continuing operations   $ (5,567,775 )   $ (3,592,202 )
Non-cash expenses     1,496,091       943,500  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     (2,854,385 )     (1,166,060 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (6,926,069 )     (3,814,762 )
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net     4,888,399       8,204,649  
Other, net     (5,054 )     (544,942 )
Net cash provided by investing activities     4,883,345       7,659,707  
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Payments of debt obligations     (137,989 )     (215,650 )
Payments related to employee equity transactions     (8,520 )     (469,631 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (146,509 )     (685,281 )
                 
Net cash used in discontinued operations     (118,295 )     (999,053 )
                 
Net (decrease) increase in Cash     (2,307,528 )     2,160,611  
Cash, beginning of period     3,260,305       4,084,815  
Cash, end of period     952,777       6,245,426  
Marketable securities     7,922,392       36,708,627  
Cash and marketable securities   $ 8,875,169     $ 42,954,053  
                 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2024 and Provides Corporate Update

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more