TAIWAN, September 19 - President Tsai meets Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

On the afternoon of September 19, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the delegation for demonstrating their support and regard for Taiwan through concrete action. The president stated that Arizona opened a trade and investment office in Taiwan in March, which will facilitate the continued expansion of our cooperation across multiple fields. She also expressed hope that Taiwan and Arizona will continue to deepen their partnership and foster even more mutually beneficial development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to Governor Hobbs, both from myself and on behalf of the people of Taiwan. Governor Hobbs visited Taiwan in November 2016 as a member of the Arizona Senate. During the past seven years, Taiwan and Arizona have continued to deepen our partnership.

In particular, Taiwan-US cooperation on the establishment of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) new fabrication plants in Phoenix has spurred the development of local industries. This joint effort also helps us create more secure and resilient supply chains.

We were delighted to see Arizona's trade and investment office in Taiwan officially open in March. I am sure that this will facilitate the continued expansion of cooperation across multiple fields.

Governor Hobbs' visit has been very fruitful. Your delegation witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the National Taiwan Science Education Center and the Arizona Science Center. And just this morning, you participated in US Business Day events held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

In closing, I once again welcome you all. Your visit is a concrete demonstration of your support and regard for Taiwan. I look forward to our continued collaboration to foster even more mutually beneficial development. I wish you all a pleasant and productive trip.

A transcript of Governor Hobbs' remarks follows:

It's an honor to be here to meet with President Tsai. My team and I are in Taiwan as part of an economic delegation from Arizona and we've had a packed schedule so far.

On Sunday, we attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the National Taiwan Science Education Center and the Arizona Science Center. This important partnership will allow for enhanced knowledge sharing in areas related to science, technology, engineering, and math with a particular focus on semiconductor and micro-electronics workforce collaboration.

Yesterday, we met with several Taiwanese businesses, including TSMC. I had the pleasure of touring their facilities and seeing their advanced technology and [was] impressed by the operations happening here. Arizona could not be more proud to be the site of TSMC's US-based fabrication operations. A project that adds to the long history of collaboration between our two economies.

Arizona and Taiwan share a robust partnership rooted in advanced technology and common ideals. This bond has been forged through decades of mutual support and includes cultural, economic, academic, and even national defense collaboration.

The partnership between Arizona and Taiwan is one of the most important global partnerships happening anywhere in the world. The two-way trade between Arizona and Taiwan has totaled more than US$3.274 billion. These investments are felt deeply across every community in Arizona and Taiwan, and are what make everyday life for our residents better. My administration is 100 percent committed to fostering this important relationship – a sentiment that is felt across all levels of government in our state.

Again, it's an honor and pleasure to be here in Taiwan and we look forward to working with President Tsai and our many partners and friends here as we build on the opportunities that lie ahead.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Deputy Director of the American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Jeremy Cornforth.