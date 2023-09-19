AB432 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-09-19

WISCONSIN, September 19 - An Act to create 106.13 (2m) (q), 256.12 (5) (c), 256.15 (6) (d) and 256.15 (8) (dm) of the statutes; Relating to: eligibility of certain minors for licensure as emergency medical services practitioners and certification as emergency medical responders, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures. (FE)