SVI Technologies, Inc. Deemed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SVI's LiDAR-Chip technology will provide AI solutions not made possible in the past for sUAS mission operations due to its high performance and high accuracy and key reduction in size, weight and power (SWaP).

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVI Technologies, Inc. (SVI), a leading innovator of compact, AI-powered, LiDAR-Chip technology today announced that it has been given “Awardable” status by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the flagship offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

LiDAR sensors provide a rich source of multi-dimensional data about the environment. SVI’s LiDAR sends out a continuous, not pulsed, laser signal to distant unknown objects in its field of view. The frequency of the beam is modulated in an up and down pattern, or what is called chirped. The combination of a continuous beam and a known frequency modulated pattern provides an easy way to generate detailed point clouds that represent the shapes, distances and speeds of the objects in the scene. These high-resolution, spatially precise point clouds are well-suited for training machine learning models. The combination of LiDAR's rich and reliable multi-dimensional high-fidelity data and machine learning’s ability to extract meaningful information and make complex decisions makes this technology pairing extremely effective in various security and surveillance related applications. Though historically LiDAR usage has not been widespread due to its high cost and physical size; SVI’s LiDAR solutions are designed to greatly expand marketability in the manned and unmanned remote sensing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) space and the commercial market space due to its major reduction in cost, size, weight, and power while maintaining performance over competing technologies. SVI intends to fully develop OEM LiDAR-Chip based modules that will be used by a wide range of system integrators, including Fortune 500 defense contractors, small businesses, and government agencies.

“It is great to be recognized by CDAO especially in the early stages of our product technology commercialization efforts,” said Gregory Steinthal, Founder and President of SVI Technologies, Inc. “we continue to receive endorsements and testimonials from early adopters of our technology and we look forward to continuing our relationship with CDAO and the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace”.

SVI's video 'Dual Chirp FMCW AI Powered 4D LiDAR' presents a brief overview of the technology and its capabilities.

SVI was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Funding is available via Other Transaction Agreements, purchase order cooperative agreements, procurement contracts, and other award mechanisms. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About SVI Technologies, Inc.: SVI Technologies, Inc. at www.svi.tech develops novel next generation LiDAR-based remote sensing and communications applications with the ability to operate daytime and/or nighttime at long ranges under uncontrolled environmental conditions. SVI has developed an unique proprietary system architecture that provides for high performance and accuracy. Realizing its intellectual properties on a single silicon chip, SVI is able to offer 10-100x reduction in size, weight and power over competing technologies that can meet and/or exceed customer requirements and demands. Fueled by best-in-class machine learning algorithms, the technology is used for manned and unmanned object recognition, obstacle avoidance, facial recognition, laser communications, acoustic surveillance, robotic applications and more. The dual use technology provides a path to cost-effective, large-scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for future LiDAR and LiDAR-assisted applications. Under development is an OEM module to be marketed and sold primarily B2B to system integrators and B2G direct to government from its headquarters in Calabasas, CA

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed and vetted through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

