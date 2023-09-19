Attorney General Holds Kickoff Meeting for Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost this week welcomed members of his 2023-24 Teen Ambassador Board with a meet-and-greet session, presentations from key members of his staff, and a front-row seat at an afternoon press conference.

“The Teen Ambassador Board serves as a platform for exceptionally talented young men and women to gather, explore and expand their interests in the realms of law and government,” the Attorney General said. “We are excited to nurture their potential and guide them toward possible careers in public service.”

The 152 board members – all high-school juniors and seniors – represent 43 Ohio counties and 97 public, private, charter or online schools throughout the state; some are home-schooled.

During their one-year tenure, the students will get an up-close view of the state’s legal and government operations through discussions with government officials, interactive learning sessions, and many other activities.

The board will also advise Yost’s office on teen-related challenges and collaborate to develop solutions to vital issues facing the state.

Click here to see the full list of 2023-24 board members.





