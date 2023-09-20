Antonia Hock to Discuss Future of Multifamily Brand Strategy at Zonda’s 2023 Multifamily Executive Conference in Dallas

Antonia J.A. Hock

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antonia J.A. Hock, a world-renowned expert in customer and employee experience, leadership, and building experience-based brands, will be presenting at Zonda's 2023 Multifamily Executive Conference, which will be held in person on September 25- 26, at the Omni Dallas Hotel, Dallas, TX.

"This is such a critical time for multifamily developers, operators, and owners to make strategic investments that will pay dividends across their portfolios. Consumer behavior is placing pressure on leadership, changing expectations, and driving substantial change that no one can ignore. Now is the time to make moves that will define the future of multifamily living," said Ms. Hock.

During her high-impact session, Multifamily Branding: Why it Matters and How to Build It, Antonia will explore why smart branding is more critical than ever before in the Multifamily environment; why modern consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, buy into brand identity and brand experience as a key decision factor in purchasing; and how this brand experience begins with authentic connections to renters, and then it extends through to the initial and on-going experiences that they have with the brand promises made by multifamily developers, owners and operators. Antonia will delve into what modern consumers want, how brands can stand out and define themselves, and how experience, culture, and service all converge to deliver multifamily owners and operators the most referrals, renewals, and higher occupancy.

Hock is the Founder & CEO of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a global consulting firm with practice areas dedicated to Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Brand Transformation and Leadership Consulting. Prior to launching her own firm, she spent six years as the Global Head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. A sought-after consultant, thought leader, and keynote speaker, she has authored many highly acclaimed articles for publications including Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Insider, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

The pressures on multifamily housing are shifting at an unprecedented rate, and the executives in her session will benefit from Hock's multi-industry background in technology, hospitality, and consulting, which has shaped her unique perspective and philosophy around creating sustainable competitive advantages and building world-class results-driven performance in rapidly evolving markets.

“As the nation's premier authority on real estate and housing, we always bring together a powerhouse line-up for our Multifamily Executive Conference. We are known for the innovative ways we help owners, developers, and operators improve their business and provide gold standard data-driven housing market solutions to the housing industry," said Jeff Meyers, the Chief Executive Officer of Zonda. "We're excited to have Antonia headlining a session that will feature big, bold strategies to help our attendees shape their business as we head into 2024 and beyond."

To register or learn more about Zonda's 2023 Multifamily Executive Conference, visit https://www.mfeconference.com.

About Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates

Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is an international consulting firm whose consultants have a deep passion for Customer, Employee Experience, Brand Transformation and Leadership. Our global clients rely on our results-driven expertise, and our belief in excellence without compromise, to help them strengthen their customer experience, employee engagement, leadership and business performance. More information can be found at www.antoniahock.com.

About Zonda and the 2023 Multifamily Executive Conference

Zonda is building the future of housing through informing, advising, and connecting the next generation of housing industry experts. Zonda hosts more than 150+ live and virtual industry events across the nation, averaging nearly 70,000 attendees nationwide. The 2023 Multifamily Executive Conference is where The Multifamily Industry’s Top Owners, Operators & Developers gather each year to explore the future of multifamily housing. More information can be found at www.zondahome.com.