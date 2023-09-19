Secretary Hargett Encourages Tennesseans to Register to Vote on National Voter Registration Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages Tennesseans to register to vote or ensure their address on file is up to date on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, National Voter Registration Day.

“Our state and country are better when all eligible Tennesseans participate in our democratic process,” said Secretary Hargett. “The first step to casting a ballot on Election Day is registering to vote. Registering on our safe and secure online voter registration system is easy. If you are registered, help us spread the word by sharing with family or friends.”

It has never been easier to register to vote, cast a ballot or get accurate election information in Tennessee. Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes on the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, at GoVoteTN.gov. A paper voter registration application is also available to download.

This month, the Secretary of State's office is working with 2- and 4-year colleges, universities and technical colleges across the state as part of the annual College Voter Registration Competition promoting voter registration. As part of the Anne Dallas Dudley program, Secretary Hargett is speaking with high school students about the importance of registering to vote.

Through the Your Vote Matters program, the Secretary of State's office is providing participating businesses and community organizations across the state with tools to promote voter registration to their employees, customers and community. Secretary Hargett is also speaking with organizations about voter registration and increasing civic engagement.

Tennessee is ranked number one in the nation for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation. The Secretary of State’s office works with county election officials across the state to ensure Tennesseans have accurate election information and can trust the integrity of the ballot box.

National Voter Registration Day and National Voter Registration Month are nonpartisan, nationwide efforts to encourage all eligible voters to register and participate in the electoral process.

For details about the Secretary of State's voter registration activities, follow these social media channels X, formerly known as Twitter: @tnsecofstate, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

Tennesseans are encouraged to use #GoVoteTN and #YourVoteMattersTN on social media posts promoting voter registration during National Voter Registration Month and throughout the year.

For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.