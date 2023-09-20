Art, Ambition, Anticipation: 'The Sculptor's Wife' Wins Best Documentary Short Ahead of WWI Memorial's 2024 D.C. Reveal
Toronto celebrates 'The Sculptor's Wife'—Slatton's poignant dive into the making of the 2024 WWI Memorial—as Best Documentary Short.
It's a journey that delves deep into the intricate tapestry of love, ambition, and the sacrifices made in the name of art. ”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Traci Lynn Slatton's deeply evocative short documentary, "The Sculptor's Wife," has clinched the title of 'Best Documentary Short' at the prestigious Toronto Film and Script Awards. The festival, founded by a team of passionate Canadian filmmakers, stands as a testament to the global appreciation of diverse cinematic arts. It's no surprise, then, that a documentary highlighting the impending U.S. National World War I Memorial has claimed the spotlight.
— Traci Lynn Slatton, Director
Set to be unveiled in Washington, DC’s Pershing Park on September 13, 2024, the World War I Memorial emerges as the central character in this short documentary. At the heart of this narrative is its creator, Master Sculptor Sabin Howard, who undertakes the Herculean challenge of sculpting 38 figures for the 60-foot-long tableau memorial. With the clock ticking relentlessly toward the unveiling date, his artistic commitment transforms into an enthralling race against time.
As the monument takes center stage, the documentary brings forth a rarely seen, intimate portrayal of the relationship dynamics between sculptor, Sabin, and wife, Traci. Sabin's unwavering focus on his masterpiece blurs the boundaries between the professional and personal, casting Traci in multiple roles: partner, producer, muse, and more.
Speaking on the win, Traci shared, "It's a journey that delves deep into the intricate tapestry of love, ambition, and the sacrifices made in the name of art. Winning at the Toronto Film and Script Awards is a testament to the universal resonance of our story."
Founded with the aim of recognizing and promoting international and Canadian film projects across all genres, the Toronto Film and Script Awards has added yet another jewel to its crown with Slatton's, "The Sculptor's Wife."
As audiences around the world await the grand unveiling of the World War I Memorial, this documentary provides a captivating prelude to the passion, artistry, and dedication that have gone into its creation.
For more details about "The Sculptor's Wife" visit http://thesculptorswife.film/ and to schedule an interview with Traci Lynn Slatton, please contact Samantha@epecmedia.com.
About Traci L. Slatton
An alumnus of Yale and Columbia, Traci L. Slatton wears many hats—author, filmmaker, and producer. With novels like "Immortal" under her belt, and deeply personal films such as "The Sculptor's Wife," she continues to craft narratives that captivate and resonate. https://tracilslatton.com, https://superhumanfilm.productions, www.heroicdocumentary.com.
For more on Master Sculptor Sabin Howard and the World War 1 Memorial, please visit https://sabinhoward.com/ and https://sabinhoward.com/wwiMemorialprocess/videoswwimem/
"The Sculptor's Wife" Official Trailer