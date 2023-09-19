Sept. 19 at 12 p.m.: Councilmember Jawando and Advocates Rally to Increase Wages for Restaurant Workers

MARYLAND, September 19 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 18, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando





ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2023—On Tuesday, September 19, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando will host a news conference in support of Bill 35-23 to require employers of tipped workers to pay a full minimum wage with tips on top.

The bill will phase out the subminimum wage in the county, which does not currently reflect the value and dignity of our restaurant workers. In addition, the legislation addresses the challenges Montgomery County businesses may face in retaining staff because of neighboring Washington, D.C., which has begun phasing out the sub-minimum wage for service workers through passage of Initiative 82, which D.C. voters approved by nearly 74 percent. The details of the press conference are below.

WHO:

Councilmember Will Jawando

CASA

Maryland Center for Economic Policy

National Women’s Law Center

One Fair Wage

Our Revolution

SEIU 1199

Unite Here Local 25

Restaurant Workers & Employers

WHEN: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Steps of the Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave. Rockville, Md.

Members of the media are welcome. Please RSVP to David Kunes, Senior Advisor, david.kunes@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7811.

