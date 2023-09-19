Councilmember Will Jawando announces 2023 Councilmember for a Day challenge for students

MARYLAND, September 19 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 18, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Jawando





ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2023—Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, who chairs the Education and Culture Committee, will host the Council’s eighth Councilmember for a Day challenge for local high school and middle school students.

The annual Councilmember for a Day program was developed in 2016 by former Councilmember Craig Rice as a way for youth to lend their voice on public policy issues and engage with local government in enacting change. Councilmember Jawando is continuing this tradition to engage youth in public policy and, more importantly, provide an opportunity for Councilmembers to learn what issues are important to our youth and what solutions they can offer.

The culminating project for students is a video on a public policy issue, from whom a winning video will be selected. The winner will be the guest of honor at a Council breakfast, receive a Council proclamation, serve as an honorary Councilmember for a Day, and receive prizes to enable their continued digital storytelling.

Last year, Malaika Wande from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring submitted the winning video, which advocated for affordable housing in Montgomery County. Through her engaging visuals and relaying her personal message regarding her own family’s challenges, the video provided important information about the need for affordable housing.

“We have thoughtful and creative students across the county who are already imagining how to make their community and world a better place. I am honored to continue former Councilmember Rice’s Councilmember for A Day Challenge,” said Councilmember Jawando. “I am excited to review student submissions and highlight their visions for positive change.”

The challenge is open to students in sixth through twelfth grades. The deadline to register is October 27th. For more information and to submit your video go to: https://tinyurl.com/CM4ADAY-2023.

To view Malaika’s winning video, watch here: https://tinyurl.com/52wc39k2. To learn more about Councilmember Jawando’s legislative work, visit https://montgomerycountymd.gov/jawando/.

# # #