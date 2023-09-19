Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,463 in the last 365 days.

Readout of SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff’s Visit to Latino-Owned Small Businesses

Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Sept. 15, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman joined Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting local Latino-owned small businesses throughout Washington, D.C.  

The day started at Cuts by Hugo, a barbershop owned by Hugo Gonzalez, before having lunch at El Tamarindo, an El Salvadorian and Mexican restaurant owned by Ana Reyes. Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman spoke with the entrepreneurs about their small business journeys, discussed the significant impact of Latino-owned small businesses on our economy, and highlighted how Bidenomics continues to deliver for Latino communities.   

“Latino entrepreneurs help power America by contributing to our economy and bringing new life to our local Main Streets,” said Administrator Guzman. “As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at the SBA, we will continue celebrating Hispanic-owned small businesses while working to deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration priority of ensuring equitable access to SBA resources in order to address the funding and revenue gaps that limit our economy’s true potential.” 

More than 5 million Latino-owned small businesses contribute $800 billion every year to our economy. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, we’ve seen the lowest Latino unemployment rate on record and the fastest creation rate of Hispanic-owned businesses in more than a decade.   
 
For follow-up interview requests for Administrator Guzman, please contact Rebecca Galanti at rebecca.galanti@sba.gov. 

###  

About the U.S. Small Business Administration  
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.  

Attachments 


Christine Saah Nazer
U.S. Small Business Administration
202-756-0304
christine.saahnazer@sba.gov

You just read:

Readout of SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff’s Visit to Latino-Owned Small Businesses

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more