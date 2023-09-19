Readout of SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff’s Visit to Latino-Owned Small Businesses

Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Sept. 15, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman joined Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting local Latino-owned small businesses throughout Washington, D.C.

The day started at Cuts by Hugo, a barbershop owned by Hugo Gonzalez, before having lunch at El Tamarindo, an El Salvadorian and Mexican restaurant owned by Ana Reyes. Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman spoke with the entrepreneurs about their small business journeys, discussed the significant impact of Latino-owned small businesses on our economy, and highlighted how Bidenomics continues to deliver for Latino communities.

“Latino entrepreneurs help power America by contributing to our economy and bringing new life to our local Main Streets,” said Administrator Guzman. “As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at the SBA, we will continue celebrating Hispanic-owned small businesses while working to deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration priority of ensuring equitable access to SBA resources in order to address the funding and revenue gaps that limit our economy’s true potential.”

More than 5 million Latino-owned small businesses contribute $800 billion every year to our economy. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, we’ve seen the lowest Latino unemployment rate on record and the fastest creation rate of Hispanic-owned businesses in more than a decade.



