Notified Announces Silver Sponsorship for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, Empowering Startup Battlefield Companies with Free Press Releases

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced it is a silver sponsor of TechCrunch Disrupt, the annual startup conference taking place from Sept. 19 - 21, 2023, in San Francisco. As a silver sponsor, Notified is offering free press release distribution to all competitors in Startup Battlefield, the world’s preeminent startup competition held at TechCrunch Disrupt. To learn more and sign-up for a free GlobeNewswire press release, Startup Battlefield companies can visit https://insight.notified.com/tcdisrupt2023.



All Startup Battlefield companies that take advantage of this offer will receive:

Access to Notified’s industry leading GlobeNewswire AI press release generator

Press release distribution via GlobeNewswire, one of the world’s largest distribution networks, with reach to major publications such as Yahoo! Finance and Bloomberg, news sites like Apple News and Business Insider, and technology-focused publications

Inclusion in a Startup Battlefield online newsroom alongside releases from fellow competitors

The opportunity to collaborate with on-site Notified press release writers and distribution experts during the conference

“We are thrilled to be supporting the global start-up community at such a prestigious event,” said Jeff Stacey, Head of Public Relations Product Management, Notified, “Notified's GlobeNewswire AI press release generator and distribution network allow startups to fully capitalize on the opportunity TechCrunch Disrupt provides by helping founders and business-leaders quickly craft and distribute professional announcements that drive awareness, boost online visibility, and attract investor attention and media coverage.”

GlobeNewswire distributes press releases and multimedia content on behalf of thousands of clients every year, including growing businesses, agencies, non-profits, startups, and many of the world’s largest public companies. Its highly skilled editorial team offers 24/7/365 support–meeting clients’ intricate challenges with speed and accuracy and bringing peace of mind when distributing essential and complex communications to stakeholders.

"As a founder, I'm constantly seeking technologies that enable me to stay focused on our core business and our customers,” said Hans Paul Pizzinini, Co-Founder and CEO, SpeedLegal, “Being chosen for the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt is a defining moment for any early-stage startup. For resource-strapped startups like ours, Notified’s Public Relations Solutions allow us to unlock productivity and empower us as non-marketers to communicate ideas effectively and make the most of TechCrunch Disrupt."

Startup Battlefield companies interested in capitalizing on this opportunity should fill out the form no later than Sept. 29, 2023: https://insight.notified.com/tcdisrupt2023.

