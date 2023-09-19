Maravai LifeSciences Chief Innovation Officer Kate Broderick Named to 2023 PharmaVoice 100

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced that Chief Innovation Officer Kate Broderick, PhD, has been named to the 2023 PharmaVoice 100 list, which recognizes the most inspiring leaders in the life sciences.



Dr. Kate Broderick joined the Company in 2022 as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) at TriLink Biotechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences. Dr. Broderick was promoted to lead Maravai’s Science and Innovation Office as Chief Innovation Officer, developing and executing an overarching innovation roadmap and strategy and partnering closely with R&D teams in each corporate operating division to support and drive new ideas. Dr. Broderick has a 20-year track record of success in the biotechnology industry and is renowned for her expertise in vaccine and DNA technology. Notably, Dr. Broderick led an R&D team at Inovio who designed a DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19, and the TriLink Biotechnologies team’s CleanCap® reagent has been pivotal for mRNA technologies deployed in many global and commercial manufacturing programs, including the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine Comirnaty®.

“I am honored to be included among this year’s influential biopharma leaders on the 2023 PharmaVoice 100 list,” said Dr. Broderick. “Working alongside the incredible team at Maravai, I have had the opportunity to foster innovation and help realize the extraordinary potential of nucleic acid technology to improve human health. I feel very fortunate to guide Maravai’s impressive innovation engine, which enables the miracles of science during an exciting time in the biotechnology industry.”

Dr. Kate Broderick’s profile as a member of the 2023 PharmaVoice 100 can be found here.

About PharmaVoice 100

Since 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 — and Red Jacket honorees — have become one of the publication’s most anticipated features. PharmaVoice developed the only awards program in the industry to recognize individuals of all ages and sectors of the life sciences — from academia to nonprofits, Big Pharma, startups, tech companies, service providers and more. The PharmaVoice 100 contains a diverse mix of professionals across a range of disciplines — from the clinic to the C-suite — who are making meaningful contributions in their fields and striving to improve outcomes for patients.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

