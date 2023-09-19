Gracell Biotechnologies’ CEO Dr. William Cao Named to Prestigious PharmaVoice 100, Honoring Most Inspiring Life Science Leaders

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William (Wei) Cao, Ph.D., B.M., has been named to the PharmaVoice 100, a recognition of the most inspiring leaders in the life-sciences industry.



“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive recognition from our industry’s most prominent leaders,” Dr. Cao said. “This accolade not only reflects my personal dedication, but is also an endorsement of the entire Gracell team’s commitment to developing innovative, next-generation CAR-T cell therapies designed to address the major challenges that have emerged in this space, with shorter manufacturing times and potentially improved T-cell fitness. It's truly inspiring to see the innovation and our collective efforts acknowledged and celebrated.”

Since 2005, PharmaVoice has been honoring individuals from across all sectors of the life-sciences industry, whose leadership reflects a commitment to viewing industry trends as opportunities, driving innovation, and, ultimately, improving the lives of patients.

With more than 30 years of experience in the life science industry, Dr. Cao has led Gracell since its founding in 2017. Under Dr. Cao's leadership, Gracell has been developing a rich pipeline of transformational CAR-T therapies, aiming to broaden the use of breakthrough cell therapies across hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune conditions. The lead candidate, BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T GC012F, developed on the Company’s proprietary, award-winning FasTCAR next-day manufacturing platform, has demonstrated deep and durable responses in several investigator-initiated trials (IIT) among patients with multiple myeloma and B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In 2023, Gracell commenced a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in U.S. evaluating GC012F for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) and is also initiating a company-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial in China evaluating GC012F in RRMM. Additionally, the Company launched an IIT evaluating GC012F for the treatment of refractory systemic lupus erythematosus (rSLE) in the second quarter of this year. In 2022, FasTCAR was named the winner of the Biotech Innovation category of the 2022 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Award for its potential to address major industry obstacles.

PharmaVoice will be recognizing and celebrating its award honorees on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 3:40-4:30PM EDT. The PharmaVoice100 honoree program is part of a two-day virtual event hosted by PharmaVoice and BioPharma Dive’s team of award-winning journalists – The Next Frontier for the Life Sciences – which will examine top trends shaping the drug development industry. The event will bring together newsmaking leaders from across pharma and biotech for keynote presentations, panels and fireside chats. To learn more and register for the event, see here.

