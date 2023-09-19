Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory Visits the Sunday Mine Complex

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce that it hosted a delegation from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) at its Sunday Mine Complex on Thursday September 14th. The ORNL is considered among the world’s premier scientific research institutions and is charged with solving problems and creating solutions at the intersection of energy, critical infrastructure, national security, and the nuclear fuel cycle.

The mines comprising the Sunday Mine Complex are currently the only fully operational conventional uranium/vanadium mines in the United States, thus allowing the ORNL to observe the mining team and equipment required for a full range of mining operations.

Western appreciates all of the work that the DOE and ORNL have done to advance U.S. domestic nuclear fuel production and their traveling to the Western Slope of Colorado for this mine tour. We hope to be able to continue to assist as solutions are implemented to resolve U.S. nuclear fuel cycle bottlenecks. The Company welcomes support for the U.S. uranium mining industry and its domestic uranium concentrate production. We believe this is imperative to overcome dependencies upon material sourced from state owned enterprises and less than friendly countries.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado-based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of kinetic separation.

