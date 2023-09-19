Glory Star Unveils a Revolutionary Upgrade on CHEERS Telepathy Creative Platform, Unleashing Cutting-Edge AI Technology Applications

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, ("Glory Star", the "Company" or "we") (NASDAQ: GSMG), a leading provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced that its multimodal artificial intelligence content creation platform CHEERS Telepathy has recently undergone a momentous transformation, catapulting it into the forefront of AI-driven creative tools. With a relentless commitment to enhancing user experience and pushing creative boundaries, CHEERS Telepathy’s creative platform continues to redefine the landscape of digital innovation.

This groundbreaking upgrade equips CHEERS Telepathy with unparalleled computational prowess, harnessing advanced AI algorithms and expanding its repertoire of intelligent functionalities. Seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence technologies such as deep learning, big data analytics, natural language processing, and image recognition, CHEERS Telepathy now possesses an unrivaled ability to generate captivating and professional-grade content in terms of copywriting and graphics.

Unlike conventional platforms for user-generated and professional-generated content, the latest incarnation of CHEERS Telepathy’s creative platform strikes an exquisite balance between productivity and excellence. By seamlessly collaborating with artificial intelligence, it breaks down the barriers to content creation, empowering practitioners to efficiently produce an astonishing array of diverse content, amplifying workflow efficiency, reducing costs, and driving the industry towards a new era of intelligent and personalized content creation.

The upgraded CHEERS Telepathy introduces a cornucopia of improvements and optimizations across multiple dimensions. Firstly, it unveils an expanded suite of creative modes and captivating style options, providing users with an abundant wellspring of inspiration and resources. This treasure trove of high-quality creative content empowers users to embark on unique artistic journeys, unleashing their innovative prowess and fostering unparalleled content diversity.

Secondly, the platform incorporates a pantheon of intelligent assistance features and a vibrant community ecosystem, propelling creators to new heights of capability, efficiency, and excellence while forging avenues for collaboration and monetization. These groundbreaking features include automated error correction, precision tuning, and personalized creative suggestions.

Furthermore, the platform fortifies its natural language processing capabilities in multimodal contexts, catering to the myriad demands of creative visionaries, thus empowering them to craft content that is unparalleled in its quality, imagination, and innovation.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: “The monumental upgrade of CHEERS Telepathy’s creative platform empowers the industry and its practitioners to deftly navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape and surmount the challenges posed by fierce market competition. CHEERS Telepathy emerges as a trailblazer, revolutionizing digital content production and interaction, and opening up a world of fresh opportunities and unparalleled competitive advantages for the industry's foremost professionals.”

For further information, please visit the official website of CHEERS Telepathy’s creative platform: https://www.ylxai.com/ or https://www.yuelx.ai/ .

About Glory Star



As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Glory Star is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates "platforms, applications, technology, and industry" into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Glory Star's portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend "online/offline" and virtual/reality" elements.

With "CHEERS+" at the core of Glory Star's ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

