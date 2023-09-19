The DLBCL market has a diverse pipeline, with the emergence of novel classes such as bi-specific antibodies, cancer vaccines, and allogeneic CAR-Ts in the third-line setting, whereas uptake of CD-19 targeted CART-Ts and CD79b targeted ADC is expected in the earlier lines. R-CHOP is being evaluated in combination with ADCs, bispecific antibodies, BTK inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies to strengthen the response rate in the first-line treatment of DLBCL.

New York, USA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market to Show Immense Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Leading Players to Look Out - AbbVie, Genmab, Merck, Xencor, Janssen, Roche, Biogen, Regeneron, Seagen, Takeda

The DLBCL market has a diverse pipeline, with the emergence of novel classes such as bi-specific antibodies, cancer vaccines, and allogeneic CAR-Ts in the third-line setting, whereas uptake of CD-19 targeted CART-Ts and CD79b targeted ADC is expected in the earlier lines. R-CHOP is being evaluated in combination with ADCs, bispecific antibodies, BTK inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies to strengthen the response rate in the first-line treatment of DLBCL.

DelveInsight’s Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, DLBCL emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the DLBCL market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

Leading diffuse large B-cell lymphoma companies such as AbbVie, Genmab, Merck, Xencor, Janssen, Denovo Biopharma, Calithera Biosciences, IMV, Roche, Biogen, Autolus Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Novartis, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm, Seagen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, and others are developing novel diffuse large B-cell lymphoma drugs that can be available in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel diffuse large B-cell lymphoma drugs that can be available in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treatment include Epcoritamab, Zilovertamab vedotin, Glofitamab, Plamotamab, Enzastaurin (DB102), Mivavotinib, Maveropepimut-S, LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab), Obe-cel, ALLO-501A, YTB323, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (MB-CART2019.1), Odronextamab (REGN1979), Debio 1562, ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin), Magrolimab, IMFINZI (durvalumab), CALQUENCE (acalabrutinb) , and others.

In April 2023, the FDA granted approval for Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) in conjunction with Rituxan (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) for adults with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), who possess an International Prognostic Index (IPI) score of two or higher.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Overview

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most frequent type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) caused by aberrant B-lymphocytes. It develops from germinal center and post-germinal center B-cells. DLBCL etiology is complex and multifactorial. DLBCL can develop spontaneously or as a result of the transition of indolent diseases such as chronic lymphocytic lymphoma/small lymphocytic lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma. The earliest sign of DLBCL is painless, fast swelling produced by swollen lymph nodes in the neck, underarms, or groin. The swelling may be uncomfortable for some people. Night sweats, fever, and unexpected weight loss are some symptoms. Patients may also experience weariness, appetite loss, shortness of breath, or discomfort. DLBCL is diagnosed with a biopsy of a portion or all of the lump, swollen lymph node, or aberrant region. To assess general health, laboratory procedures such as complete blood count, serum electrolyte levels, lactate dehydrogenase and uric acid levels, hepatitis B testing, and flow cytometry are utilized.





Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total DLBCL Incident Cases

DLBCL Gender-specific Cases

DLBCL Age-specific Cases

DLBCL Type-specific Cases

DLBCL Stage-specific Cases

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy are all treatment options for B-cell lymphoma. The treatment option chosen is determined by the symptoms, age, and rate of growth, as well as whether individuals experience various patterns of recurrence needing further lines of rescue therapy. Chemotherapy is the primary treatment for most forms of B-cell NHL. A combination of chemotherapy and the monoclonal antibody rituximab (Rituxan), with or without radiation therapy, can result in disease remission in many individuals with this type of lymphoma. If two or more treatments have failed, CAR-T cell therapies or monoclonal antibodies targeting CD79b can be investigated. Clinical trials of novel therapies may also be a viable choice for some patients.

R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, and prednisone] is the most commonly utilized frontline treatment. R-CHOP is typically administered every three weeks for six cycles. However, certain patients with more aggressive or large-cell lymphomas have different mutational patterns and may benefit from chemotherapy regimens such as rituximab with EPOCH [etoposide, prednisone, vincristine, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicinhydrochloride].

The introduction of CAR-T treatments such as KYMRIAH and YESCARTA for the 3L treatment of DLBCL patients has had a significant influence on the industry. Polivy, an antibody-drug conjugate, was also approved in 3L patients. Keytrudagot was approved for the PMBCL kind of DLBCL, while Selinexor from Karyopharm was approved for patients who were refractory to CAR-T cell treatments. Furthermore, Breyanzi, a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy developed by BMS, was approved in February 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma following two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies and Companies

Epcoritamab: AbbVie and Genmab

Zilovertamab vedotin: Merck

Glofitamab: Roche

Plamotamab: Xencor and Janssen

Enzastaurin (DB102): Denovo Biopharma

Mivavotinib: Calithera Biosciences

Maveropepimut-S: IMV

LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab): Roche and Biogen

Obe-cel: Autolus Therapeutics

ALLO-501A: Allogene Therapeutics

YTB323: Novartis

Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (MB-CART2019.1): Miltenyi Biomedicine

Odronextamab (REGN1979): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Debio 1562: Debiopharm

ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin): Seagen/Takeda

Magrolimab: Gilead Sciences

IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

CALQUENCE (acalabrutinb): AstraZeneca

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the DLBCL market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Lymphoma incidence has increased in recent years, prompting pharmaceutical companies to boost their emphasis. Knowledge of the biology of DLBCL has improved in recent years, allowing for a clearer knowledge of the disease’s molecular mechanisms. In addition, in front-line settings, rituximab dominates the DLBCL market, but there is still room for other medications, with or without rituximab. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) technology has recently demonstrated promising results in lowering pathologist labor and boosting diagnostic accuracy, therefore enhancing the DLBCL market landscape.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the DLBCL market. All B-cell NHL subtypes continue to be treated with generic chemotherapy. Although the inclusion of rituximab improves outcomes in B-cell lymphoma patients, a large number of individuals are rituximab refractory at the time of relapse. There are no definitive biomarkers for progressive or transformational disease. The expected launch of biosimilars and generics of rituximab and lenalidomide will reduce the size of the DLBCL market. Moreover, the cost of treating DLBCL is very costly, and future therapeutic alternatives such as additional CAR-T-cell treatments, antibodies, and kinase inhibitors are also predicted to be expensive. Reimbursement agencies will try to limit the pricing and use of the expensive agent.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Size in 2021 USD 3.7 Billion Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Companies AbbVie, Genmab, Merck, Xencor, Janssen, Denovo Biopharma, Calithera Biosciences, IMV, Roche, Biogen, Autolus Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Novartis, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm, Seagen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, and others Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies Epcoritamab, Zilovertamab vedotin, Glofitamab, Plamotamab, Enzastaurin (DB102), Mivavotinib, Maveropepimut-S, LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab), Obe-cel, ALLO-501A, YTB323, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (MB-CART2019.1), Odronextamab (REGN1979), Debio 1562, ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin), Magrolimab, IMFINZI (durvalumab), CALQUENCE (acalabrutinb), and others

Scope of the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Key Insights 2. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report Introduction 3. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Treatment and Management 7. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 10. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis 12. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

