Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Expected to Show Impressive Growth, Reaching US$ 35,835.30 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Surging demand for waterproof, UV-resistant polymer coated fabrics in diverse applications and a rising need for protective clothing in industrializing nations propel market growth

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the polymer coated fabrics market is estimated to be worth US$ 21,791.30 million, with a notable projected CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the industry is expected to achieve a significant milestone, reaching US$ 35,835.30 million.



The polymer coated fabrics market is witnessing a surge in popularity due to its waterproof, UV-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and durable characteristics. In addition, the product is experiencing significant demand in applications such as awning pool covers, roof protectors, tarpaulins, and marine covers. It is driven by its excellent physical properties, impermeability to dirt & oil, and corrosion resistance. This strong demand is expected to propel considerable market growth.

Request a Sample of this Report to Understand the Key Dynamics of the Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2270

Protective Clothing Market Soars with Growing Industrialization in Emerging Economies

Rapid industrialization in developing countries has led to an increasing demand for protective clothing to ensure worker safety in hostile environments. Further, the demand is driven by cultural, sociological, and psychological factors, with stringent government regulations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific making safety precautions mandatory. As a result, there is a growing need for lightweight, comfortable, and highly heat-resistant protective clothing, leading to an upsurge in demand for coated fabrics.

Coated fabrics with high flame resistance are particularly utilized in manufacturing protective clothing for firefighters. Also, the rising focus on safety measures in transportation applications is expected to boost the polymer coated fabrics market growth.

Eco-Conscious Consumers and Coated Fabrics: Addressing Environmental Concerns

Stringent government regulations have been imposed due to the release of hazardous air pollutants during the manufacturing process of coated fabrics, posing environmental concerns. Also, the growing consumer awareness about the ecological impact of non-recyclable products and disposal issues hampers polymer coated fabrics market growth.

For manufacturers, properly disposing of waste materials remains a significant challenge, as chemical recycling of coated textiles proves costly and leads to logistical issues and limited process flexibility.

The production of coated fabrics, particularly toxic solvents, is the primary source of hazardous air pollutants emitted at various stages of the industrial process. Consequently, these environmental concerns are expected to restrain the market growth of polymer coated fabrics during the forecast period.

Request for Research Methodology to Understand Our Data-sourcing Process in Detail: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2270

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the global polymer coated fabrics market due to rapid industrial growth and urbanization in key countries like China and India. Additionally, the demand from transportation, protective clothing, and industrial sectors is fueling market growth. Japan and South Korea are significant contributors.

Developing countries' booming automotive industry and increased use in household furniture manufacturing boost demand. Also, innovations like shape memory polymers for smart textiles fuel growth. Small countries in Asia with low labor costs and relaxed regulations are projected to show substantial industrial development, enhancing the region's export and production activities.

Key Takeaways

The PU-coated fabrics segment in the product type category is likely to grab a share of 26.70% from 2023 to 2033.

In the textile material category, the knitted segment is to acquire a market share of 47.60% between 2023 and 2033.

The United States polymer coated fabrics business is expected to acquire a share of 19.30% by 2023.

Germany’s polymer coated fabrics industry is to grab a share of 6.40% by 2023.

Japan’s polymer coated fabrics business is anticipated to hold a share of 5.00% by 2023.

Australia's polymer coated fabrics industry is predicted to capture a share of 1.40% by 2023.

China’s polymer coated fabrics business is expected to secure a CAGR of 5.50% through 2033.

India’s polymer coated fabrics sales are estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom polymer coated fabrics business is to evolve at a CAGR of 4.20% through 2033.





"The global automotive industry's increasing preference for lightweight vehicles will likely drive heightened demand for polymer-coated fabrics in the foreseeable future." Lead Analyst Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Companies covered in the global polymer coated fabrics market include Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Serge Ferrari Group, Trelleborg AB, SRF Limited, Synthomer Plc., Seaman Corporation, Cooley Group Holdings Inc., Haartz Corporation, and Heytex Bramsche GmbH.

Market growth is fueled by initiatives taken by participants.

Novel Breakthroughs

In Dec 2021, Trelleborg Group acquired a division of Alpha Engineered Composites, a US-based company specializing in polymer-coated fabrics for niche applications in transportation, aerospace, and engineered industrial products.

In April 2020, Synthomer acquired OMNOVA Solutions Inc., significantly bolstering its presence in North America and expanding its reach in Europe and Asia. The acquisition established a leading global specialty chemicals company with substantial scale and a solid foundation for future investments and growth.

Seize Growth Opportunities with our Actionable Insights. Buy now to Leverage the Opportunities: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2270

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Vinyl Coated Fabrics

PU Coated Fabrics

PE Coated Fabrics

Others (acrylic, nylon 6, nylon 6-6, PA, PC, PEEK, PBT, and PET)

By Textile Material Type:

Knitted

Woven

Non-Woven



By Application:

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing

Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others (Agriculture, Geotextiles, Medical, Sports & Leisure, And Packaging)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Authors:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Automotive Fabrics Market Share: The automotive fabrics market is anticipated to expand at an average CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2033.

Coated Fabrics Market Size: The increasing building & construction sector, bolsters the overall scope for coated fabrics market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 73.8 billion by 2033.

Vinyl Flooring Market Trends: The global vinyl flooring market Size is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 29,885.25 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 57,699.15 million by 2033.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Outlook: Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market growth is primarily complemented by elevated demand in packaging, automotive and construction industries.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Demand: A CAGR of 9% is expected of the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market due to the growing demand during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube