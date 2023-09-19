Eos Z3™ Energy Storage System Selected by Dominion Energy Virginia for Groundbreaking New Pilot Project

Eos to contribute 16 MWh to Dominion Energy’s proposed Darbytown Storage Pilot Project in effort to increase energy discharge duration

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered long-duration stationary energy storage systems, has been selected by Dominion Energy Virginia (Dominion Energy) to provide 16 MWh of storage to participate in a groundbreaking pilot project that is expected to strengthen the resiliency of the region’s electrical grid.



The Darbytown Storage Pilot Project would measure the performance of the Eos Z3™ zinc-hybrid energy storage system across multiple use cases. Eos’s manufactured in America system is focused on providing safe, reliable, and flexible long-duration storage that is critical to efficiently harness power from clean energy sources like wind and solar. The Eos Z3 energy system strives to address the intermittency of renewable energy by storing energy when there is excess supply and then discharging that energy when the sun is not shining, or the wind is not blowing. In this project, the Eos Z3 system’s primary use case would provide Dominion Energy customers with four hours of discharge capacity; however, the Eos Z3 battery provides the flexibility to be configured for discharging energy across a wide operating range that can be as little as three hours and up to twelve hours.

“We are proud to have been selected for this critical project. Eos was founded on the belief that renewable energy sources require long duration storage to fully maximize their contribution to the energy mix. Dominion Energy understands that challenge and also that meeting those needs requires multiple storage technologies,” said Marshall Chapin, Chief Customer Officer of Eos Energy Enterprises. “We’re excited for the opportunity to showcase the performance of our zinc-hybrid Eos Z3 energy system to one of the country’s premier utilities, Dominion Energy.”

“Battery storage is a key component in making the grid increasingly clean,” said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We are excited about this pilot project and partnering with Eos Energy Enterprises on its zinc-hybrid technology, which provides a safer alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries.”

If approved by both the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) and Henrico County, construction on the project would begin at the Darbytown Power Station by late 2024 and be operational by late 2026. The total project would store up to 11 MW of electricity and power up to 2,750 homes in the region, with Eos contributing 4 MW or 16 MWh.

The Darbytown project, proposed in a filing made on September 18th to the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), comes as Dominion is in the process of developing the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. and continuing to grow the second-largest solar power fleet nationwide.

In addition to a longer duration, Eos Z3 batteries present several other advantages over more traditional energy storage systems. Eos Z3™ modules are inherently nonflammable. With a water-based electrolyte and flame-retardant polymer framing, there’s minimal risk of thermal runaway. When fully charged, they’re at most mildly acidic (pH 2-4 range). Even when overcharged, the predominant outgassing component is water vapor.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. Dominion Energy is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.



