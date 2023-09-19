TerrAscend Announces September Conference Participation

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September.

ATB Capital Markets Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 20, 2023, in New York City: Ziad Ghanem, TerrAscend’s Chief Executive Officer, and Noah Hamman, Founder and CEO of AdvisorShares, will participate in a panel discussion titled “The Quest for Trading Liquidity and Institutional Investors” at 11:15 AM ET. For more information, please contact your ATB representative.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 27-28, 2023, in Chicago: Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, will be the keynote speaker at 9:30 AM CT on Thursday, September 28th. For more information, please click here.

Management including Jason Wild, Ziad Ghanem, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day at both conferences. Please reach out to your conference representative or email IR@TerrAscend.com.

