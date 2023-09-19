Tempest Announces Expanded Role for Sam Whiting, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development

BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-classi therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, announced today that executive vice president and chief medical officer, Sam Whiting, M.D. Ph.D., has expanded his role to include head of Research and Development.

“Sam is an experienced industry drug developer whose additional years of academic research and clinical practice as a medical oncologist at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center provide broad insight in to how to develop drugs that would be integrated into medical practice and could improve the lives of cancer patients,” said Stephen Brady, president and chief executive officer of Tempest. “Sam’s abilities as both a drug developer and internal leader have made him an important part of our transformation into a promising, later-stage clinical company that includes our lead program, TPST-1120, the first randomized data from which showed an exciting improvement over the standard of care therapy in first-line liver cancer.”

Dr. Whiting added, “Tempest has a scientifically rigorous and very talented Research and Development team, and I’m honored to take on this expanded leadership role. Our preclinical and translational sciences fuel the company’s robust pipeline, while providing key insight into our clinical programs. I am excited by the opportunities for synergy between research and clinical development and what we can achieve together with our diversified pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics that range from early discovery all the way to TPST-1120 and its potential in liver cancer, renal cell carcinoma and beyond.”

Dr. Whiting joined Tempest as executive vice president and chief medical officer in November 2020, and assumed the role of chief medical officer and head of research and development following the departure of Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., who has become an advisor to the company. Prior to joining Tempest, Dr. Whiting served as senior vice president of clinical development at Calithera Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing treatments for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Before Calithera, Dr. Whiting served as vice president of research and clinical development at Gradalis and worked in development of small molecule targeted and immune-oncology agents at VentiRx Pharmaceuticals and Oncothyreon. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Whiting served as assistant professor of medical oncology at the University of Washington, assistant member of clinical research at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and clinical head of gastrointestinal oncology at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Dr. Whiting completed fellowship training in medical oncology at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. His training in internal medicine was through the ABIM Research Pathway at the University of Washington. Dr. Whiting received his B.S. with Honors in Chemistry from Lewis and Clark College and his M.D. and Ph.D in microbiology in the Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of Washington.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two clinical programs, TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target PPARα and the prostaglandin E2 receptors, EP2/EP4, respectively, and are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with approved agents. TPST-1495 is currently being evaluated in combination with pembrolizumab in a Phase 1b expansion cohort in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. TPST-1120 is being evaluated in first line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, the standard of care for first-line HCC, in a Phase 1b/2 randomized global study where an early data cut demonstrated positive results in multiple categories; the company expects to receive the first full data set in the second half of 2023. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

