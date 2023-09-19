Alpha Growth plc to Present at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 21st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Growth plc (LSE: ALGW and OTCQB: ALPGF), a leading financial services specialist in the growing longevity asset class and insurance linked asset management, today announced that Gobind Sahney, Chairman & CEO, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 21st , 2023.



DATE: September 21st, 2023

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3DBQ7Sy

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 25th and 27th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Assets under management doubled year over year 2021 to 2022

Doubled shareholder equity without raising funds

Accounting profit

Progress towards breakeven at operational level while reinvesting

About Alpha Growth plc

Alpha Growth plc is a life insurance and asset management company offering specialized life insurance and investment fund offerings to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion-dollar market of life insurance linked wealth/asset management. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the longevity asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Alpha Growth plc

Mark Treharne

ir@algwplc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com