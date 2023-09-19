Credivera Announces Partnership with Leading Private Vocational Institute: LINKS Institute

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credivera, a leader in workforce digital identity solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with LINKS Institute, Manitoba’s leading private vocational institute for mental health, addictions and child welfare to provide proof and promote workplace skills and courses in the form of verifiable credentials.



Credivera provides digitally verified credentialing for issuers and digital wallets for learners, simplifying the onboarding process and future workplace access for those learners. By harnessing the power of verifiable credentials, Credivera streamlines credential validation, ensuring that the right personnel are deployed for the job with the necessary training to meet stringent safety and compliance standards. Connecting the issuer, the individual and the employer, Credivera’s solutions use globally accepted standards to help all stakeholders achieve their business goals associated with the maintenance of a verified workforce.

“LINKS Institute is committed to continuing to leverage technology to deliver results to our students and the health and social services sector we serve,” said John Jackson, President and CEO of LINKS Institute. “Through being on the cutting edge of advancements in verifiable digital credentials, we believe we can provide our students a step-up in their employment journeys,” Mr. Jackson added.

“Through the issuance of verifiable credentials (VCs), Credivera ensures transparency and trustworthiness. VCs are traceable and verified by the organization that issued them, improving trust and accountability, reducing fraud, increasing security, and driving administrative efficiencies through improvements in workflow management,” said Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera.

The strategic partnership between LINKS Institute and Credivera will combine the learning needs in the health and social services sector, with verifiable credentials to create robust and credible training programs that promote an individual’s job-ready qualifications.

ABOUT LINKS INSTITUTE

LINKS Institute is a private vocational institute founded in 2020 and is the first to be approved with a totally online curriculum. At LINKS, our goal is to lower the barriers normally associated with further education such as having to move or spend a number of years taking schooling. We want to see as many Canadians as possible find new educational opportunities and enter the health & social services sector. The vision of LINKS Institute is two-fold: to enhance access to further education opportunities in health, social and community services; and to impact workforce development to affect positive change in mental health care. LINKS Institute aims to lower traditional barriers connected to seeking further education, such as having to relocate and leave your support system. Our online learning platform is developed so students can remain in their home communities and gain skills with which to support their communities when they graduate.

While our instructors are industry experts and hold technical knowledge, we believe that students, regardless of their previous education and experience, are experts and co-creators of their learning opportunities. Our program is developed around the collaboration of students, instructors and the community. To learn more, please visit links-institute.ca.

ABOUT CREDIVERA

‍Credivera is the world’s first secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control of how important credentials are stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust, with up-to-date verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, resulting in reduced risk for all. Founded in 2017, located in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms in over 30 countries worldwide.

Stay Connected to Credivera

Website: credivera.com

LinkedIn: Credivera

Twitter: @crediveratech

For further information: Credivera Investor Relations, Lindsay Golding, lindsay@credivera.com, 1.832.701.0273