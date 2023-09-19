Applied Optoelectronics Filed Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Molex

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it has filed a complaint for patent infringement against Molex, LLC (Molex).

The complaint, filed yesterday, September 18, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that at least the Molex 100G QSFP28 PSM4 optical transceiver module infringes two of Applied Optoelectronic, Inc.’s (AOI) patents: U.S. Patent No. 9,523,826, entitled “Pluggable Optical Transceiver Module,” which was issued on December 20, 2016, and U.S. Patent No. 10,466,432, entitled “High Speed Optical Transceiver Module,” which was issued on November 5, 2019.

“We believe that Molex is infringing upon two of our key optical transceiver patents, and our filing of this complaint is a step to protect our intellectual property,” said David Kuo, Senior VP & Chief Legal Officer.

AOI is a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets and has invested significantly in the development of its technology and in building its IP portfolio.

In the complaint filed yesterday, AOI is seeking monetary damages from Molex and a permanent injunction.

About Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

