Aprea Therapeutics Announces Two Posters at the Upcoming 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held on October 11-15, 2023, in Boston, MA.



Aprea is in development with two assets. Its lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small-molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. It is currently in an ongoing Phase 1/2a trial; details for which can be found here: https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04905914 The company’s second asset, ATRN-1051, is an oral, small-molecule WEE1 inhibitor; Aprea anticipates filing an IND submission in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:



Poster #1 Title: First in Human phase 1/2a trial of a macrocyclic ATR inhibitor (ATRN-119) in patients with advanced solid tumors Abstract #: C034 Session: Session C; Level 2, Exhibit Hall D Date/Time: Saturday, October 14 | 12:30pm – 4:00 pm ET Presenter: Nadeem Q Mirza, M.D., M.P.H., Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Poster #2 Title: The DNA replication checkpoint inhibitors, ATRN-1051 (WEE1i) and ATRN-119 (ATRi), are potentially well-tolerated and effective cancer treatments Abstract #: C147 Session: Session C; Level 2, Exhibit Hall D Date/Time: Saturday, October 14 | 12:30pm – 4:00 pm ET Presenter: Eric J. Brown, Ph.D., Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

In addition to the two poster presenters, Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea, will be in attendance at the poster sessions and conference.



Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small-molecule ATR inhibitor in development for solid tumor indications. Our oral, small-molecule WEE1 inhibitor is being advanced to IND submission. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

