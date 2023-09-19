XWELL Introduces New Stretch Service at XpresSpa

Enhances current service offerings in airport spas

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, continues to evolve its service offerings with the introduction of a proprietary stretching service for XpresSpa locations nationally. This new service complements the existing suite of massage services and taps into current technicians’ breadth of experience and skills.



The gentle stretch session was designed specifically for travelers, helping to maintain comfort and well-being when facing long-haul flights and extensive airport delays. The stretching service promotes several key health benefits, which are vital as people navigate hectic schedules.

“Stretch continues to grow as a modality for enhancing endurance and well-being. We now have the ability to draw on both the popularity and holistic benefits of stretch to aid the traveler’s journey. We know this new service will represent the best stretch of the trip for travelers,” said XWELL CEO Scott Milford. “As air travel enthusiasts and jet-setters prepare to embark on their next adventure, they often focus on packing their bags, checking flight itineraries and ensuring all necessary documents are in order. However, they often-times overlook the benefits of incorporating relaxing stretch into their travel routine to provide additional peace of mind as they make their way through the world.”

Some of the benefits of a facilitated stretching session for travelers include:

Enhanced blood circulation

Greater flexibility

Reduced muscle fatigue

Increased relaxation

Jet lag relief

Mental well-being

The service is being launched in 15 US locations with plans for expansion globally as technicians are available and trained to perform the service. Sessions will be offered in increments of 15 minutes, 20 minutes and 30 minutes, for the price of $45, $55 and $75 respectively. Technicians will work around any mobility issues or injuries for a pain-free, extra-soothing stretch.

Of note, the service will be supplemented by a new partnership between XpresSpa and Hyperice, the leading provider of innovative technology for the recovery, mobility and improved performance of muscles and joints. Through this collaboration, Hyperice’s Hypervolt 2 massage gun will be incorporated into the stretch protocol, marking the first time the relief tool will be available to all travelers – not just professional athletes.

XpresSpa will also be the first spa company to utilize the device’s newly launched heated attachment, providing guests with an even more relaxing stretch experience.

The new service and the partnership with Hyperice demonstrates XWELL’s ongoing reimagination of its brand, adding value for its guests without incurring additional hiring costs or needing to purchase additional retail space. It remains committed to expanding its offerings globally, addressing the pain points of travelers and lifting up other brands through partnerships.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresSpa™, Treat, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 36 locations in 15 airports globally.

Treat is a travel wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings for Naples Wax Center, are based upon information available to XWELL as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

