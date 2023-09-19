September 19 - Colorado Celebrates National Voter Registration Day

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

Denver, September 19, 2023 - Today, in celebration of National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Jena Griswold is encouraging eligible Coloradans to register to vote or make sure their current voter registration is up to date.

“National Voter Registration Day is the perfect day to take the first step in making sure your voice is heard in our elections,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage all eligible Coloradans to make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and, if they haven’t registered to vote, to do so today!”

Coloradans can register to vote or update their registration online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov. They can also register to vote in person at their local county clerk’s office. Complete list of county clerks (PDF).

Colorado is one of the country’s leaders in percentage of registered voters. As of September 1, 2023, 3,894,456 Coloradans were registered to vote. During last year’s National Voter Registration Day, which took place on September 20, 2022, a total of 10,677 Colorado voters either registered to vote or updated their voter registration.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan day dedicated to encouraging voter participation and increasing public awareness about state requirements for voting.

County election offices may begin mailing ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election to registered voters on October 16.