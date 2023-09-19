Web3 Ventures Partners With Insomnia Labs to Lead Blockchain and AI Innovation for Enterprises and Venture-Backed Businesses

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Ventures Inc. (“Web3” or the “Company”) (CSE:WEBV), a leading web 3.0 company specializing in blockchain solutions, decentralized applications, announced today a new partnership with Insomnia Labs, a product consulting and solutions company, to provide blockchain and artificial intelligence (“AI”) services. Together, the two companies will offer cutting-edge capabilities to Web3 Ventures’ portfolio companies as well as jointly develop new venture initiatives.



Delivering Innovation Through AI and Blockchain

This new partnership underscores Web3 Ventures’ commitment to identifying and investing in transformative technologies. By leveraging Insomnia Labs’ expertise, Web3 Ventures aims to drive greater efficiency, prediction capabilities, automation, and customer service for its portfolio companies through AI solutions. Additionally, blockchain offerings will enable secure, transparent recordkeeping and operations.

“Blockchain and AI each unlock immense possibilities, but together they can truly revolutionize business possibilities,” said David Nikzad, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Web3 Ventures. “We look forward to collaborating with Insomnia Labs to develop the next generation of companies and business models.”

The Collaboration

Insomnia Labs will provide the following services:

AI:

AI Training - Custom model development for business needs

Predictive Analytics - AI tools to uncover insights

Process Automation - Streamlining operations

Customer Service Solutions

Blockchain:

Enterprise platforms

Loyalty programs

Supply chain optimization



Jointly, Web3 Ventures and Insomnia Labs will also co-develop new business ideas and startups focused on decentralized and ethical AI solutions powered by blockchain.

Change of Auditor

The Company also announces that it has changed its auditor from WDM Chartered Professional Accountants (“Former Auditor”) to Reliant CPA PC (“Successor Auditor”) effective immediately.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective immediately.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR+ accordingly.

About Web3 Ventures Inc.

Web3 Ventures Inc. is a diversified investment company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications for the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, Web3’s core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, & medium enterprises in the burgeoning web 3.0 sector.

About Insomnia Labs

Founded in 2021, Insomnia Labs is a product consulting and solutions company using emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and cloud computing to solve complex business problems. With a team of industry veterans, Insomnia Labs helps organizations implement innovative solutions to transform operations and growth.

For further information please contact:

Web3 Ventures Inc.

David Nikzad

CEO, Chairman

Telephone: 1-866-395-6989

Email: investors@w3ven.com

