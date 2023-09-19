Wesdome Drilling Confirms Continuity of Presqu’île Zone and Prepares for Exploration Ramp Development at Kiena Mine

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces the 2023 surface exploration drilling results from the Presqu’île Zone located 1.3 km north-west of the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.



Recent drilling at Presqu’île is part of an ongoing exploration program focussing on near surface gold potential along strike from Kiena that remains under explored. Drilling results from the Shawkey and Dubuisson Zones, located further to the east along strike, were released earlier this year (see May 23, 2023 release, “Wesdome Drilling Southeast of Kiena Mine Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Underground Target; Returning 2.3 g/t Gold Over 72 m Core Length”). Ongoing drilling highlights the potential of this area to add to the existing resource base proximal to mine infrastructure and remains a priority for the Company (Figure 1).

Highlights of recent in-fill drilling are listed below and are summarized in Table 1. Assay results for nine (9) of thirty-two (32) diamond drill holes planned are pending.

Hole PR-23-070: 32.5 g/t over 3.0 m core length (30.0 g/t Au capped * , 2.9 true width) PR-2A Zone.

, 2.9 true width) PR-2A Zone. Hole PR-23-084 : 14.0 g/t Au over 5.3 m core length (14.0 g/t Au capped*, 4.0 m true width) PR-2 Zone.

Hole PR-23-058A : 9.31 g/t Au over 4.6 m core length (9.31 g/t Au capped*, 4.3 m true width) PR-2 Zone.



* All assays capped at 90 g/t. Au. True widths are estimated based on 3D model construction.

Ms. Anthea Bath, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent surface drill results that confirm continuity of mineralization at Presqu’île. The Presqu’île Zone is just one of several zones having the potential to offer a supplementary source of mill feed near-surface or in the upper mine area for the underutilized Kiena mill. Recent drilling results from the Shawkey and Dubuisson Zones, both adjacent to the existing 33-level track drift development that extends over three kilometres east of the Kiena mine shaft, further reinforces the potential of this area. As our exploration continues and the refinement of the geologic model increases, we are confident we will identify more zones of gold mineralization accessible from 33 level, as well as additional down plunge extensions similar to the Kiena Deep Zone.

Recent drilling supports the decision to proceed with the exploration ramp from surface later this year to further assess the continuity of the mineralization and test the down plunge extension of the deposit. The excavation of the ramp is expected to proceed in Q4 2023 once required permits are secured. This ramp can also be integrated with Kiena's existing underground ramp network, providing additional access to surface for ongoing operations and future mining of deposits such as Dubuisson from 33 level further to the east.”

Since 2020, drilling at Presqu’île has identified five gold-rich zones crosscutting mafic rocks (Zones PR-1, 2 and 2A) and ultramafic rocks (Zones PR-3 and 4). PR-1 and PR-2A are parallel to each other trending east-west and dipping north, while PR-2 strikes southeast-northwest and crosscut the east-west zones. Gold mineralization is associated with traces to 5% disseminated sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena) and local gold grains occurring in quartz-chlorite-carbonate or quartz (grey) vein contacts as well as in moderately to strongly chloritized and biotitized host rocks.

The 2023 surface drilling program, which is expected to be completed by the end of September, was designed to increase the size and confidence in the mineral resources for Zones PR-1, 2 and 2A (Figure 2). The 2023 drilling program confirmed not only the continuity of the gold mineralization at Presqu’île and the validity of the geologic model, but also the potential for down plunge extensions toward east of Zones PR-2 and PR-2A. Both zones are interpreted as excellent target for a follow up drilling program from surface or from underground with development of an exploration ramp.

Presqu’île has a mineral resource estimation of 138,000 tonnes grading 8.2 g/t Au totalling 37,000 oz as Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resource of 202,000 tonnes grading 7.4 g/t and totalling 48,000 oz of gold from the three lenses (PR-1, PR-2, and PR-2A Zones) as of December 31, 2022.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled and reviewed by Denys Vermette, P. Geo., (OGQ #564) Exploration Manager of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample preparation and analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Winnipeg (Manitoba), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

Table 1: Kiena Complex Surface Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Core length

(m) Estimated

true width (m) Au (g/t

FINAL) Au (g/t FINAL

(cut 90)) PR-23-058A PR_2A 362.5 366.0 3.5 3.3 3.85 3.85 PR-23-058A PR_2 392.0 396.6 4.6 4.3 9.31 9.31 PR-23-059 PR_2 363.0 366.0 3.0 2.9 3.32 3.32 PR-23-061 PR_2A 354.4 357.4 3.0 2.8 5.02 5.02 PR-23-069 PR_2 235.0 238.0 3.0 2.8 9.41 9.41 PR-23-070 PR_2A 207.5 210.5 3.0 2.9 32.51 30.01 PR-23-070 PR_2 216.0 219.0 3.0 2.9 15.62 15.62 PR-23-072 PR_2A 206.0 209.0 3.0 2.9 4.88 4.88 PR-23-073 PR_2A 230.7 233.7 3.0 2.5 9.06 9.06 PR-23-074 PR_2 259.4 266.0 6.6 5.2 3.94 3.94 PR-23-075A PR_2A 195.7 199.7 4.0 3.2 6.97 6.97 PR-23-076 PR_2A 159.6 163.6 4.0 3.7 14.94 14.94 PR-23-076 PR_2 192.9 195.9 3.0 2.8 3.69 3.69 PR-23-077 PR_2 174.0 180.4 6.4 6.0 6.12 6.12 PR-23-079 PR_2 168.2 172.0 3.8 3.4 2.92 2.92 PR-23-081 PR_2A 153.0 157.0 4.0 3.2 7.12 7.12 PR-23-082 PR_2A 134.2 137.2 3.0 2.8 8.12 8.12 PR-23-084 PR_2 164.6 169.9 5.3 4.0 13.96 13.96

Mineralized zones were expanded to a miniumum 2.8 metre true width maintaining a grade over 2.8 g/t



Assays

Hole ID Zone From

(m) To (m) Sample number Core

length Au (g/t FINAL) Au (g/t) FINAL

(cut 90) PR-23-058A PR_2A

362.5 363.5 E769531 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-058A 363.5 365.0 E769532 1.5 0.18 0.18 PR-23-058A 365.0 366.0 E769533 1.0 13.2 13.2 PR-23-058A PR_2

392.0 393.0 E769536 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-058A 393.0 394.0 E769537 1.0 42.3 42.3 PR-23-058A 394.0 395.3 E769538 1.3 0.15 0.15 PR-23-058A 395.3 396.6 E769539 1.3 0.25 0.25 PR-23-059 PR_2

363.0 364.5 E762761 1.5 0.01 0.01 PR-23-059 364.5 366.0 E762762 1.5 6.63 6.63 PR-23-061 PR_2A

354.4 355.4 E769691 1.0 14.15 14.15 PR-23-061 355.4 356.4 E769692 1.0 0.06 0.06 PR-23-061 356.4 357.4 E769694 1.0 0.84 0.84 PR-23-069 PR_2

235.0 236.0 E769521 1.0 22.8 22.8 PR-23-069 236.0 237.0 E769522 1.0 0.05 0.05 PR-23-069 237.0 238.0 E769523 1.0 5.39 5.39 PR-23-070 PR_2A

207.5 208.5 E769525 1.0 0.01 0.01 PR-23-070 208.5 209.5 E769526 1.0 97.5 90,00 PR-23-070 209.5 210.5 E769527 1.0 0.01 0.01 PR-23-070 PR_2

216.0 217.0 E762564 1.0 14.8 14.8 PR-23-070 217.0 217.8 E762565 0.8 18.25 18.25 PR-23-070 217.8 219.0 E762566 1.2 14.55 14.55 PR-23-072 PR_2A

206.0 207.0 E769614 1.0 14.4 14.4 PR-23-072 207.0 208.0 E769616 1.0 0.21 0.21 PR-23-072 208.0 209.0 E769617 1.0 0.03 0.03 PR-23-073 PR_2A

230.7 231.7 E769563 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-073 231.7 232.7 E769564 1.0 27.1 27.1 PR-23-073 232.7 233.7 E769565 1.0 0.05 0.05 PR-23-074 PR_2

259.4 260.4 E769645 1.0 8.79 8.79 PR-23-074 260.4 261.4 E769646 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-074 261.4 262.4 E769647 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-074 262.4 263.4 E769648 1.0 0,00 0,00 PR-23-074 263.4 264.0 E769650 0.6 0,00 0,00 PR-23-074 264.0 265.0 E769651 1.0 16.2 16.2 PR-23-074 265.0 266.0 E769652 1.0 0.95 0.95 PR-23-075A PR_2A

195.7 196.7 E769541 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-075A 196.7 197.7 E769542 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-075A 197.7 198.7 E769543 1.0 27.8 27.8 PR-23-075A 198.7 199.7 E769545 1.0 0.03 0.03 PR-23-076 PR_2A

159.6 160.6 E769547 1.0 0.05 0.05 PR-23-076 160.6 161.6 E769548 1.0 0.04 0.04 PR-23-076 161.6 162.6 E769549 1.0 59.4 59.4 PR-23-076 162.6 163.6 E769551 1.0 0.06 0.06 PR-23-076 PR_2

192.9 193.9 E769559 1.0 1.23 1.23 PR-23-076 193.9 194.9 E769560 1.0 9.39 9.39 PR-23-076 194.9 195.9 E769561 1.0 0.46 0.46 PR-23-077 PR_2

174.0 174.8 E769582 0.8 4.73 4.73 PR-23-077 174.8 175.6 E769583 0.8 39.9 39.9 PR-23-077 175.6 176.6 E769585 1.0 0.06 0.06 PR-23-077 176.6 177.6 E769586 1.0 0.77 0.77 PR-23-077 177.6 178.5 E769587 0.9 0.08 0.08 PR-23-077 178.5 179.4 E769588 0.9 0.9 0.9 PR-23-077 179.4 180.4 E769589 1.0 1.74 1.74 PR-23-079 PR_2

168.2 169.2 E769607 1.0 0.01 0.01 PR-23-079 169.2 170.2 E769608 1.0 3.92 3.92 PR-23-079 170.2 171.0 E769609 0.8 8.96 8.96 PR-23-079 171.0 172.0 E769610 1.0 0.01 0.01 PR-23-081 PR_2A

153.0 154.0 E769664 1.0 0.11 0.11 PR-23-081 154.0 155.0 E769665 1.0 0.02 0.02 PR-23-081 155.0 156.0 E769666 1.0 0.25 0.25 PR-23-081 156.0 157.0 E769668 1.0 28.1 28.1 PR-23-082 PR_2A

134.2 135.2 E769659 1.0 0.14 0.14 PR-23-082 135.2 136.2 E769660 1.0 0.53 0.53 PR-23-082 136.2 137.2 E769661 1.0 23.7 23.7 PR-23-084 PR_2

164.6 165.7 E769683 1.1 59.3 59.3 PR-23-084 165.7 166.7 E769684 1.0 5.26 5.26 PR-23-084 166.7 167.7 E769685 1.0 0.21 0.21 PR-23-084 167.7 168.7 E769686 1.0 0.07 0.07 PR-23-084 168.7 169.9 E769687 1.2 2.66 2.66



