Lophos Opens Early Enrollment for Peyote Sales and Appoints Market Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. ("Lophos", or the "Company") (CSE:MESC) is delighted to share a substantial milestone. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., has initiated the early enrollment phase for acquiring peyote cactus (Lophophora williamsi) via its official website, www.lophos.com.



Interested parties can now register with Lophos to be among the first list of customers when the Company’s peyote cactus products are released in 2024. Under Canadian law, the possession, sale, and distribution of peyote cactus (Lophophora williamsi) is legal through an exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

"I am pleased to announce the official opening of our waiting list for the 2024 peyote cactus harvest to all eligible Canadians," stated Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos. She emphasized that Lophos will prioritize individuals with Indigenous Status and those with a Physician's recommendation.

Lophos is dedicated to launching their peyote cactus products with rigorous, self-imposed standards designed to encourage safe and responsible consumption. Ms. Stawnyczy emphasized, "Our peyote cactus products will meet the stringent packaging and testing requirements set by Health Canada for other herbal controlled substances. We are steadfast in our commitment to setting a high standard in this regard."

To register for early access to Lophos’ legal peyote cactus products, visit www.lophos.com/buy-peyote.

Lophos Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (“PI”) to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable laws.

PI will trade the common shares of Lophos on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Lophos and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive any common shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a biosciences company that specializes in peyote cactus (Lophophora williamsi) cultivation, research, and sale. It is also licensed to possess, produce, sell/provide, send, transport and deliver the controlled substances covered by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), namely mescaline, psilocin and psilocybin. Lophos common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker “MESC”.