Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,355 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hawaiian Electric Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 23, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ("Hawaiian Electric") (NYSE: HE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 28, 2019 and August 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Hawaiian Electric, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hawaiian-electric-class-action-submission-form/?prid=48654&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Hawaiian Electric includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 23, 2023

Aggrieved Hawaiian Electric investors only have until October 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hawaiian Electric Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 23, 2023

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more