Dr. Joyce Kahng Launches ‘Viral Pop’ Newsletter to Empower Dentists with Social Media Marketing Insights
I hope that by breaking down the analysis of viral content, I can make content creation more enjoyable for dentists. It's not a chore; it's something they can excel at with the right guidance...”COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joyce Kahng, leading dental influencer and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, is thrilled to announce the launch of her highly anticipated newsletter, 'Viral Pop.' With a focus on helping fellow dentists harness the power of social media, 'Viral Pop' is set to become an invaluable resource for dentists looking to elevate their online presence.
— Dr. Joyce Kahng
"It can be a struggle to look at creators who have huge audiences and get discouraged. Do the strategies they're using now only work because they already have an audience? What did they do when they were just starting out? Don't worry, I've got your back,” reassures Dr. Joyce Kahng.
Week after week, 'Viral Pop' subscribers gain access to in-depth analyses of viral videos, gaining insights into the hooks, formats, and techniques that contributed to their success. Dr. Kahng's newsletter provides an immersive experience by including a video walkthrough of the selected viral content, accompanied by time investment details, ensuring that subscribers can make informed choices about what to watch.
Dr. Joyce Kahng's mission with 'Viral Pop':
Show You the Secrets of Top Creators: 'Viral Pop' is your backstage pass to understanding how top creators consistently produce viral videos. Dr. Kahng dedicates 20-25 hours every week to meticulously reverse-engineer viral videos with over 1 million views. She uncovers the hidden gems and strategies that make these videos pop, sharing her findings in a clear and concise format.
Empower You to Grow Your Audience: Beyond dissecting viral videos, 'Viral Pop' equips you with the tools and formats to grow your own audience. Dr. Kahng understands the frustration of aspiring creators and professionals who may wonder if these strategies are only effective for those with established followings. With 'Viral Pop,' she bridges the gap, ensuring that creators at all stages of their journey can leverage the power of viral content.
Dr. Kahng emphasizes her commitment to building a supportive community within the dental profession. With nearly 2,000 subscribers, all of whom are dentists, 'Viral Pop' is fostering connections and collaborations among dental practitioners. Dr. Kahng's newsletter features a section dedicated to highlighting other dentists who have their own newsletters, creating a network of knowledge-sharing and mutual support.
"I hope that by breaking down the analysis of viral content, I can make content creation more enjoyable for dentists. It's not a chore; it's something they can excel at with the right guidance. I started from scratch and grew over time with patience. The effort is worth it when the process is fun,” shares Dr. Joyce Kahng.
Dr. Joyce Kahng’s 'Viral Pop' newsletter is also a gateway to further learning as it includes links to her course for dentists interested in a deeper dive into social media marketing. Additionally there is a section where businesses looking to align with her mission can sponsor the newsletter and gain access to valuable statistics on readership and engagement.
The 'Viral Pop' newsletter is sent out every Sunday and is already making waves in the dental community. To stay updated with the latest in social media marketing and join the growing 'Viral Pop' community, subscribe now at https://joycethedentist.com/for-dentists/.
ABOUT DR. JOYCE KAHNG
Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient’s smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state of the art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she is able to provide a more comfortable syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.
