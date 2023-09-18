Governor Abbott Announces Dalhart Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 18 - September 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Dalhart, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Dalhart on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Dalhart and across every region of our state to ensure our communities have the tools needed to create even greater opportunity.”

“We’re excited as a community to receive the Music Friendly Texas designation,” said Mayor Justin Moore. “This sends a message to our residents that we are always looking for ways to improve their quality of life and clearly communicates to the music industry that we are serious about growing this industry in Dalhart.”

“Earning the Music Friendly Texas Community designation is a great accomplishment and benefit for Dalhart,” said Dalhart EDC Director Joe Livingston. “The music industry helps us grow jobs, tourism, and our economy, while strengthening Dalhart’s brand as a community. A strong music community also attracts highly skilled young workers in all sectors for whom quality of life is a priority, which then attracts business investment.”

“The Music Friendly Texas designation not only shows our commitment to attracting talent to perform in Dalhart but also our commitment to furthering music education in the area,” said Community Development Manager Bryce Jones. “The north plains region of the Texas Panhandle has contributed significantly to Texas’ music identity, and Dalhart is eager to continue that cultural tradition in a way that benefits our residents and businesses.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held on Monday, September 25, during a special City Council Meeting and will include speakers from the Dalhart community and City leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. The community is invited to attend.

Dalhart Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Monday, September 25 at 6:00 PM

Dalhart City Hall

205 Rock Island Avenue

Dalhart, TX 79022

More details: facebook.com/events/680793147035516/

Inquiries may be directed to Bryce Jones, City of Dalhart, cdm@dalharttx.gov, 806-244-5511

Dalhart becomes the 46th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.